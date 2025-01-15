4 WWE stars for whom WrestleMania 41 could be their last hurrah

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. This year's Show of Shows could see some stars compete inside the squared circle for the final time.

While the superstars in this list haven't announced their final matches so far, it is believed that they will hang up their boots sooner rather than later. In this listicle, we will look at four superstars for whom WrestleMania 41 could be their last ride in WWE.

#4 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

The Master of the 619 might retire from in-ring action either at WrestleMania 41 or just a few weeks after it. Rey Mysterio is 52 years old, and he has already faced his son, Dominik Mysterio, at two consecutive WrestleManias.

At WrestleMania 39, Rey faced his son in a singles match, while at WrestleMania 40, he faced him in a tag team bout alongside Andrade. While his match for WrestleMania 41 hasn't been announced yet, Rey Mysterio could get a singles match against WWE's newest signee, Penta.

Penta and Mysterio have faced each other previously. It is now speculated that they might cross paths at WrestleMania 41. If that happens, Rey Mysterio might put Penta over and retire from WWE after the match.

#3 R-Truth

R-Truth might also sign off at WrestleMania 41. The 52-year-old superstar has been part of the business for decades, winning numerous titles, including the United States, Intercontinental, and WWE 24/7 championships. Last year at WrestleMania 40, he won the RAW Tag Team Championship with The Miz in a ladder match.

The duo lost the title on the June 24, 2024, edition of RAW to The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh). The Miz then betrayed R-Truth, turning heel in the process. Since then, Truth hasn't featured in any major storylines and is often used as a comedy act. However, he could have one final storyline, which might culminate in a title match at WrestleMania 41.

#2 AJ Styles

The Phenomenal might also hang up his boots at WrestleMania 41, provided he recovers from his lisfranc injury. He returned to WWE TV after a six-month hiatus on the October 4 episode of SmackDown. However, during a match against Carmelo Hayes, Styles suffered an injury.

The 47-year-old former WWE Champion has since been out of action. In a new update on X/Twitter, Styles called the recovery process "challenging". This left many fans worried about The Phenomenal One's in-ring future. If all goes well, Styles might return weeks before WrestleMania 41 to feature in a retirement storyline.

#1 The Rock

The Final Boss has kept his fans on the edge of their seats when it comes to his status for WrestleMania 41. It was expected that the 52-year-old legend might either lock horns with Cody Rhodes or face Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match. However, The Great One seemingly put an end to those rumors upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2025.

Last week on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, The Rock teased a babyface turn by hugging Cody Rhodes and praising him. Later, he handed the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns after his win against Solo Sikoa.

So far, The Rock hasn't teased a storyline between his cousin. But it is believed that if he returns at Royal Rumble 2025, he might eliminate Roman Reigns and begin a storyline for WrestleMania 41. If the two face each other at WrestleMania 41, it could be The Rock's last match in WWE.

The eight-time WWE Champion might wrestle for the final time against his cousin at WrestleMania 41. And who knows, he could win the bout against Reigns. At present, the ball is seemingly in The Rock's court, and only he can make it happen.

