4 WWE SummerSlam 2002 competitors who are still in great shape

It's been 20 years since SummerSlam 2002 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The show featured great matches and is considered one of the greatest SummerSlam events ever.

The shoe featured Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio, Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero, Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels in an unsanctioned street fight, and Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship. A lot can change in 20 years, but some of the stars on the card have remained in great shape:

#4. WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio's first pay-per-view appearance with WWE came at SummerSlam 2002 against Kurt Angle. Rey was never really the WWE "type," but his in-ring work made him one of the most popular WWE Superstars.

During Mysterio's entire career, the older he got, the stronger he looked. When Mysterio made a one-night appearance at Royal Rumble 2018, many fans noted how ripped he looked.

No more was Mysterio just a high-flyer with a small physique. He returned looking better than ever and still looks great today at 47. Rey & Dominik Mysterio will battle The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) at SummerSlam 2022.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

At SummerSlam 2002, Edge faced Eddie Guerrero in a winning effort. At the time, Edge solidified himself as a singles competitor, winning the 2001 King of the Ring and the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2001.

Edge was never a huge, ripped performer, but he's always had a great physique. After announcing his retirement due to a neck injury, Edge was away from WWE for nine years. He returned to the ring at Royal Rumble 2020.

During his retirement, Edge appeared in multiple film and TV roles. He also spoke with Men's Health, detailing his "WrestleMania Shoulder Workout."

Like Mysterio, Edge has gotten in better shape with age. Fans commented on how much better he looked when he returned and is still in fantastic shape in 2022.

#2. WWE Legend The Rock

In the main event of SummerSlam 2002, The Rock defended the WWE Undisputed Championship against Brock Lesnar in a losing effort. For his entire career, Rocky has been in fantastic shape. It wasn't until he transitioned to Hollywood that Dwayne Johnson started getting jacked.

As one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, The People's Champ needs to stay in great shape. The Rock has some of the toughest workout routines, with many in the fitness community following his gym regimen.

The Rock said he spends three days in the gym weight lifting and three days working on cardio to burn calories and keep his weight down. That means he only has one day of rest, which is why he has the body of a Greek God.

#1. SummerSlam 2002's Main Event winner Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been in fantastic shape his entire life!

As stated earlier, The Rock defended the WWE Undisputed Championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam 2002. Brock won and became the youngest world champion in WWE history.

The Beast Incarnate has always been a freak of nature. He played football, was an amateur wrestler in high school, and won the 2000 NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar ended his collegiate wrestling career with an overall record of 106-5.

While Brock isn't as big as he was during his run as the most dominant WWE Superstar of all time, he's still a large human being, standing at 6'3" and weighing in at 286 pounds. He's big and swift for a man of his size, which has much to do with his UFC success.

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

