4 WWE Superstars who should have been added to the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament

The 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament got off to a blockbuster start, delivering multiple instant classics on RAW after Backlash. Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Gunther advanced from the first round, defeating Finn Balor, Ricochet, and Sheamus, respectively. Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston face off at a live event over the weekend to determine who will complete the red brand's second round lineup.

Superstars like LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes declared for the tournament on SmackDown, and the rest of the bracket was revealed on RAW Talk. While the response from fans was mostly positive, a section of the WWE Universe expressed disappointment over some names missing.

Many feel the tournament lineup was good, but could it have been better? Here are four male superstars who many think should have been added to the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament.

#4: Xavier Woods should have been allowed to try and defend his WWE King of the Ring crown

Reigning WWE King of the Ring Xavier Woods was written out of the 2024 tournament at the hands of Gunther just before Backlash.

The Ring General unleashed a vicious attack on Woods, injuring his leg and rendering him unable to enter the tournament. The legendary New Day member will instead be cheering on teammate Kofi Kingston, who hopes to win it in his honor.

Unless Kingston emerges victorious, the audience will wonder why King Woods wasn't in the tournament. It would have arguably been a much better story to see him try to cling onto his crown, eventually falling victim to The Ring General during the tournament. This, in turn, would have probably generated more heat for the Imperium leader on the road to Jeddah.

If Zelina Vega is getting a chance to defend her Queen of the Ring crown, why isn't her male counterpart?

#3: The 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament could have been an excellent opportunity to showcase Andrade

Since returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Andrade has not had a clear direction on the roster. The former AEW star has popped up here and there, playing a pivotal last-minute role in LWO and Judgment Day's WrestleMania storyline. However, unlike the other people involved in his tag team match at 'Mania, he seems to be treading water.

A section of fans would have loved to see him in the King of the Ring tournament, where a strong showing would have helped his momentum tremendously. The creative team may have wanted to preserve his unbeaten streak since returning, but one could argue a loss to someone like Gunther in a memorable tournament final would do more for him than a routine win.

The company may well have bigger things in store for El Idolo, but for now, leaving him out of the tournament feels like a missed opportunity

#2: Dijak could have announced his return to the WWE main roster with an impressive King of the Ring showing

Dijak was one of the NXT Superstars called up to the main roster in the 2024 WWE Draft. The former T-Bar has rebuilt himself impressively since his stint in the unfortunate group and is one of the most hard-hitting "big men" in the promotion today. In a tournament full of brawlers such as Sheamus, Gunther, and Ilja Dragunov, one can't help but feel he would have been right at home.

Dijak slugging it out with these physical juggernauts would have arguably been a perfect way to introduce him to the main roster audience. Even a first-round loss in an instant classic slugfest would probably have given him some instant momentum to begin his second main roster run.

One can only hope the creative team is preserving him for bigger and better things down the road.

#1: Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is arguably the most promising superstar in WWE today. The Big Bad Booty Nephew came from NXT a two-time champion and has hit the ground running. After an impressive Royal Rumble showing with multiple epic eliminations, he has maintained his momentum by making quick work of the likes of Cedric Alexander and Cameron Grimes.

With such an incredible head of steam building behind him, why not put Breakker in the King of the Ring tournament? Why not showcase him among the impressive talent on the show? Why not even have him win the whole thing? Winning King of the Ring was Brock Lesnar's launchpad to superstardom, to whom the second-generation star has drawn comparisons.

A section of fans think Bron Breakker should get the "Lesnar" push in his rookie year, and the tournament could have been its beginning.

