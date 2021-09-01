4 WWE Superstars who attacked fellow wrestlers' children

In WWE and the world of wrestling, there have been several instances of superstars' family members getting involved. This has led to superstars' parents and other family members getting attacked by heels.

This particular list focuses on four WWE superstars who attacked fellow wrestlers' children in what were some shocking instances:

#4. WWE champion Sycho Sid attacks José Lothario's son

José Lothario wasn't an active wrestler in WWE in the end of the 1990s, but he did appear in one of the main event storylines. For the uninitiated, José Lothario was a Mexican wrestler who trained Shawn Michaels in the 1980s.

He was by Shawn Michaels' side on TV in the lead-up to his first WWE Championship victory. In early 1997, in the build to the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Shawn Michaels was a guest commentator for the main event of RAW between Bret Hart and Vader.

Right at the end of the show, Shawn Michaels had to rush backstage as his opponent and then-WWE Champion Sycho Sid powerbombed Lothario's son backstage.

#3. David Flair gets an NWO whipping

At WCW Souled Out 1999, David Flair and Ric Flair teamed up to face Curt Hennig (Mr. Perfect in WWE) and Barry Windham. While Ric and David Flair won the match, the nWo attacked them and Arn Anderson.

The nWo would handcuff Ric Flair to the ropes and make him watch Hulk Hogan whip David Flair numerous times. What's interesting about this story is that Ric Flair said he would "never forgive" Hulk Hogan for taking liberties and whipping David Flair far more times than he was supposed to.

Both Ric and David Flair have openly admitted that WWE legend Hulk Hogan was only supposed to hit him a few times and not 15 to 20. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff opened up about the incident on his 83 Weeks podcast and said that he wasn't an agent, making it clear that he wasn't involved in what happened.

He proceeded to say that he didn't think Hulk Hogan was the type of person to take liberties like that:

"But when I was watching it, my assumption was — and just knowing Hulk the way I know Hulk, that’s something that he would have discussed with Ric. Hulk was never the type of person — isn’t the type of person — that would take liberties like that. Especially with somebody like David. At least, that was my impression at that point." (H/T411Mania)

Eric Bischoff said he never followed up with Hulk Hogan or Ric Flair on the situation.

#2. Brock Lesnar attacks future WWE star Dominik Mysterio

It was even before the build-up to the WWE title match at Survivor Series 2019 between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio. Right at the end of September 2019, WWE planted the seed for a match between Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar.

In what was dubbed the season premiere of Monday Night RAW in 2019, Rey Mysterio got into a confrontation with Brock Lesnar. Less than two weeks before, Brock Lesnar appeared on SmackDown to challenge then WWE-Champion Kofi Kingston on the SmackDown on FOX Premiere.

To get a good deal of heat as well as set up the Rey Mysterio feud, Brock Lesnar attacked the lucha legend on RAW. He then went to Dominik Mysterio in the stands and assaulted him as well.

It was a brutal assault, especially since Dominik Mysterio was still less than a year away from his official WWE debut. However, because he was far into his training to be a professional wrestler, he handled it perfectly.

We even got to see the first glimpse of Dominik Mysterio in the ring at Survivor Series 2019 as he tried to help his father Rey Mysterio. He hit a 619 alongside his father, but it wasn't enough for Rey Mysterio to beat Brock Lesnar.

Dominik Mysterio had been seen on WWE TV before, but this assault felt like a formal introduction of his character on RAW.

#1. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley attacks Goldberg's son Gage

The pop that Bobby Lashley received for putting Gage Goldberg in The Hurt Lock was great. 😂 #WWEChampionship #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DZJ7DrT9Sd — CONNER (@WrestleConner) August 22, 2021

In the most recent addition to this list, it's WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. At SummerSlam 2021, Bobby Lashley defended the WWE Championship against Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Because of MVP's attack on Goldberg's leg, the WWE Hall of Famer's knee gave out, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest. The victory was officially awarded to Bobby Lashley, who retained the WWE title in the process. However, what no one saw coming was his attack on Goldberg's son Gage.

Goldberg has always been open about the reason behind his return to WWE in 2016 - it was for his son Gage to see the "superhero" side of him. He has often referred to his son Gage in his promos, and it's clear that they share a close bond.

"I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's SOUL and I will rip it straight from his chest."@Goldberg has a clear message for The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby following what happened to his son Gage at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/cszXEDeFTj — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2021

Bobby Lashley attacked Gage and it would go on to plant the seed for a future rematch against Goldberg. While Goldberg's WWE contract is for two matches a year, he is expected to return to RAW to face Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

