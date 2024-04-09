4 WWE superstars who can confront new World Champion Damian Priest on the RAW after WrestleMania

In one of the many surprises that rocked the world at WrestleMania XL, Damian Priest became World Heavyweight Champion after successfully cashing in on a weakened Drew McIntyre.

"Señor" World Heavyweight Champion will be one of the key players leading Monday Night RAW in a new era of WWE programming. However, the ride won't necessarily be a smooth one for Priest.

The drama could begin as soon as the RAW after Mania when a fellow superstar confronts the new World Champion.

#4. Drew McIntyre comes calling for Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre finally got his moment in front of a live crowd as he won the World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match of WrestleMania XL: Night Two. The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins, fresh off a hellacious tag team battle against The Rock and Roman Reigns, in an entertaining bout.

Unfortunately, McIntyre got too overzealous. He played mind games with CM Punk on the commentary table and paid a heavy price for it. An irritated Punk attacked the Scotsman, leaving him vulnerable to a cash-in by Priest.

Priest and McIntyre are two of the most diligent, powerful, and athletic workers on RAW. They have had minor skirmishes in the past, which were thoroughly entertaining, and WWE could potentially explore a full program between the two.

The saga could begin on RAW when the Scottish Warrior retaliates against the cash-in and stakes his claim for a rematch.

#3. Seth ''Freakin" Rollins

Seth ''Freakin" Rollins may have had a forgettable weekend with two crucial back-to-back losses at WrestleMania XL. But The Visionary won the hearts of the wrestling world as he exited the ring, soaking in immense adulation.

What's next for Rollins? No one knows for sure, and he may be due for time off, considering the damage he has endured. However, if The Visionary chooses to stick around, he could pursue the World Heavyweight Title.

Monday Night Rollins made the championship mean something, and he wore it proudly. He will not let it slip away that easily. Thus, Damian Priest should be on the lookout for Rollins on RAW.

#2. CM Punk lays down a future challenge

If it weren't for CM Punk lashing out at a brash Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest might still be ''Señor'' Money in The Bank. The Second City Saint also cheekily smirked when Priest's music hit.

Although both men may be united by their hatred for McIntyre, Punk probably didn't do Priest a favor for no reason. The Straight Edge Superstar was already eyeing a World Title before his injury during the Men's Royal Rumble.

Naturally, this wouldn't be an immediate program as Punk is yet to be cleared for competition. However, WWE could lay the foundation on the RAW after WrestleMania.

#1. Finn Balor betrays Damian Priest

Let's not rule a close friend out of the running for a future title shot. Finn Balor desperately wanted to become World Champion last year and often butted heads with Damian Priest during his long saga with Seth Rollins.

While he was seemingly happy for his fellow Judgment Day member, some jealousy must be brewing inside of him. The Prince has been deprived of a World Championship for eight years, and to watch a friend hold the title must agitate him.

Thus, envy could boil out of control on RAW when Balor snaps and betrays The Punisher of The Judgment Day. This would immediately lead to a World Title program between Damian Priest and Balor.

