4 WWE Superstars who can wrestle Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 

At the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Travis Scott was in the ring during what might go down as the most important WWE moment of this century. It's only fair if he showcases his wrestling chops at WrestleMania 41.

Over the next few weeks, WWE fans might find out that Travis Scott's involvement in the generational John Cena heel turn segment wasn't a random affair. The artist behind 'Utopia' is reportedly training to participate in a wrestling match or more. If all the stars align, his very first match could be at this year's Showcase of Immortals.

If that turns out to be the plan, here are four WWE Superstars who would make the perfect opponent for Scott for his debut fight.

#4. R-Truth

John Cena's heel turn broke the hearts of wrestling fans across the globe. But nobody can claim to be more depressed about it than R-Truth.

In one night, The Charismatic One's 'childhood hero' betrayed everything he had stood for the last 22 years. Furthermore, it wasn't even a year ago that Truth got to team up with Cena. So, it's safe to assume that he wouldn't just sit back and let The Rock keep corrupting The Cenation Leader.

If the 53-year-old veteran proves to be a constant nuisance in The Final Boss' plan, the latter might ask his friend, Travis Scott, to take care of him. Given how much the WWE Universe adores R-Truth, the FE!N singer could become a top-tier celebrity heel by demolishing the fan-favorite star in front of over 60,000 fans.

#3. Jimmy Uso

A lot has changed since WrestleMania XL. Jimmy Uso, along with the rest of The OG Bloodline, is now an incredibly popular babyface.

Despite striving to be a formidable thorn in Cody Rhodes' path until last April, 'Big Jim' is now on good terms with the Undisputed WWE Champion. That could lead to him standing up for The American Nightmare against his High Chief, The Rock.

As a result, Jimmy might be the one whom The Final Boss selects to take on Travis Scott at the upcoming WrestleMania. If he leads 'La Flame' to an entertaining bout, that could greatly elevate WWE's trust in him as a solo star.

#2. Two-time WWE Champion, The Miz

With a successful main-roster run spanning around 20 years, The Miz has established himself as one of the safest in-ring performers of the modern era. Additionally, his talent to make his opponent look like a million bucks, no matter how little experience they boast, is commendable.

Thus, The Awesome One would be the ideal dance partner for Travis Scott in his potential wrestling debut. Granted, both stars are heels at the moment, but WWE could easily turn The Miz babyface again ahead of The Show of Shows.

Another reason why the two-time World Champion should wrestle the acclaimed rapper is his real-life friendship with Cody Rhodes. Interestingly, The Miz was one of the stars who recently offered The American Nightmare his two cents regarding The Rock's tempting offer to him.

#1. LA Knight

The ending to WrestleMania XL was nothing short of enchanting. Cody Rhodes was celebrating with his loved ones and WWE's top babyfaces at the time. LA Knight was among them.

The Megastar also had the privilege of teaming up with John Cena in late 2023. So, to see his gifted peer abandon his babyface ways during his Farewell Tour must have been baffling to Knight. If there's one thing fans know about the former United States Champion, it is that he isn't a fan of suppressing his thoughts about a fellow star.

So, LA Knight might get involved in the Cody/Rock/Cena saga, which could result in him getting Travis Scott as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Given the loud ovations The Megastar receives on a weekly basis, he is one of the few wrestlers who could get The Misfit showered with boos.

