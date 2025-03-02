R-Truth has heartbreaking reaction to John Cena's heel turn

WWE Superstar R-Truth had a heartbreaking reaction following John Cena's stunning heel turn last night at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena competed in the six-man Chamber match, with a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on the line.

Seth Rollins hit CM Punk with a Stomp after he was eliminated, and John Cena capitalized by locking in the STF on The Second City Saint for the massive victory. After the match, Cody Rhodes refused to give The Rock his soul, but The Cenation Leader took the offer in his stead. Cena brutally attacked Rhodes and posed with The Final Boss and Travis Scott at the end of the PLE.

Despite being several years older than him, R-Truth has always considered John Cena to be his childhood hero. However, the veteran has not taken Cena's heel turn well and has made a few changes to his X (fka Twitter) account. His profile picture is now a plain black image with the words, "Why John?", whereas his banner in a similar manner now reads, "Say it ain't so John", as seen in the post below.

Cena needs one more World Title win to outright break Ric Flair's record of 16. The Nature Boy sent a threatening message to the 47-year-old today on social media following his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Triple H reacts to John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Triple H shared his thoughts on John Cena's surprising decision to align with The Rock at the PLE last night in Toronto, Canada.

Speaking at the press conference following Elimination Chamber, The Game noted that Cena was running out of time to become champion again. He added that the legend had put his body on the line for the wrestling business for a long time and had earned the right to handle his Farewell Tour however he wants.

"I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it. I believed wholeheartedly a month ago, or whenever it was at the Royal Rumble, 'Scr*w that, I'm gonna do what's best for business now. I've changed my mind now. What's best for business for me is winning the WWE Championship. What's best for business is me main eventing WrestleMania,' and he's running out of time to do that," Triple H said.

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL last year. It will be fascinating to see if Cena's decision to turn heel pays off and he becomes a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

