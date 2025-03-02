John Cena’s former rival shares evidence he knew heel turn was coming

John Cena scored a massive win at the WWE Elimination Chamber. But the biggest talking point of the premium live event was the 16-time World Champion's shocking heel turn, which took wrestling fans by surprise. However, a former WWE Superstar shared a social media update to claim he was not surprised with Cena's actions.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was involved in a controversial storyline with The Cenation Leader in 2012. Despite being a babyface, Cena got romantically involved with Ryder's then-on-screen girlfriend, Eve Torres. On an episode of Monday Night RAW, the two kissed after The Champ saved the former Divas Champion from Kane as The Long Island Iced-Z looked on.

Cardona recently took to his Instagram account to share an update reflecting on the 2012 RAW segment to claim John Cena's heel turn did not surprise him.

"I’m not surprised," he wrote.

After Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock's offer to be a 'corporate champion' and give his "soul" to The Final Boss, John Cena attacked The American Nightmare to turn heel for the first time in over two decades.

Having won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the 47-year-old will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Triple H shares his take on John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Heading into the premium live event, WWE's Head of Creative Triple H claimed the Elimination Chamber weekend would be "industry-changing." The wrestling promotion did pull off a solid show headlined by Cena's heel turn.

In the post-show press conference, The Game shared his opinion on the heel turn. Reflecting on Cena's work and dedication over the years, Triple H noted that the veteran has earned the right to do whatever serves him the best.

"I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it. I believed wholeheartedly a month ago, or whenever it was at the Royal Rumble, 'Scr*w that, I'm gonna do what's best for business now. I've changed my mind now. What's best for business for me is winning the WWE Championship. What's best for business is me main eventing WrestleMania,' and he's running out of time to do that," he said.

John Cena has made limited appearances during his Farewell Tour thus far. It will be interesting to see when she shows up next.

