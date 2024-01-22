4 WWE Superstars other than Cody Rhodes who need to "finish their story" at WrestleMania 40

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he has made it clear to everyone that his ultimate goal is to 'finish the story.' The story in question, of course, is the pursuit of the world title that eluded his father throughout the latter's legendary career. The American Nightmare came extremely close to achieving this at WrestleMania 39, but Bloodline interference snatched it away.

The second-generation superstar is expected to launch another attempt to finish his story at this year's Show of Shows, and finally dethrone Roman Reigns. However, his is far from the only story that needs to be finished in Philadelphia this April. Multiple other stars have long-standing objectives to achieve in Lincoln Financial Field, some of which are of greater urgency than others.

Here are four WWE Superstars who NEED to finish their story at WrestleMania 40.

#4: The Rock must pass the torch to Roman Reigns and retire at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock is one of, if not THE greatest WWE Superstar of all time. The Brahma Bull, together with Stone Cold Steve Austin, spearheaded the most successful era in the company's history, helping WWE win the Monday Night Wars. He later cemented his legacy as an all-time great by having iconic feuds with Hulk Hogan and John Cena, taking the proverbial torch from the former and passing it to the latter.

Two of the biggest things left for The Great One to do in the business are putting over the company's latest marquee star and retiring into the Hall of Fame. The former goal is sweetened by the fact that the star in question, Roman Reigns, is his cousin, who is currently on a generational title run in a storyline built around their family.

With The Rock almost 52 years old, his busy Hollywood schedule showing no signs of relenting, and Reigns at the peak of his powers, this story feels like it MUST culminate in Philadelphia or it may never happen.

#3: Drew McIntyre needs to win a WWE World Title in front of a WrestleMania crowd

Over a decade after being ordained as WWE's 'The Chosen One' by Vince McMahon, Drew McIntyre finally fulfilled his potential at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, but he did it in front of no crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He won the title once more from Randy Orton later that year, this time in The Thunderdome.

The 2020 Royal Rumble winner is a two-time world champion but has never won it in front of a live crowd, coming closest at Clash at the Castle 2022. This has driven him to the brink of madness, turning him against babyfaces like Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

This descent into madness has also made him arguably the most compelling character in the entire company heading into the road to WrestleMania 40. It's thus very crucial that he completes his story at the event, bringing full circle a four-year story of perseverance, bad luck and career fulfilment for McIntyre.

#2 & #1: CM Punk and Seth Rollins need to finally main event WrestleMania at WWE's 40th showpiece event

Every WWE Superstar's ultimate dream while starting out with the company is to headline WrestleMania. It's the biggest stage at which any performer on the company's books would love to compete, and an achievement that brings great pride. Imagine, then, how two of the greatest (and proudest) performers in modern company history must feel about not belonging on that list.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have both been vocal about their desire to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All for many years, something many feel is long overdue. WrestleMania 40 provides a unique opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, given the incredibly compelling storyline between the duo.

Rollins vs. Punk in the Night 1 main event would not only be a treat for fans but also a dream come true for both men.

