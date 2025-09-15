4 WWE Superstars who had to deal with real-life stalker incidents 

While becoming a WWE Superstar is a dream for many professional wrestlers, it comes with its own downsides. Stars who work for the global sports entertainment juggernaut portray larger-than-life characters on television and are admired by millions around the world.WWE Superstars serve as an inspiration to many. While most fans are respectful, some end up crossing personal boundaries. In this listicle, we will look at four WWE talents who had to deal with real-life stalker incidents.#4. Liv MorganLiv Morgan was involved in an unfortunate incident not too long ago. On May 31, earlier this year, a 41-year-old man named Shawn Chan allegedly flew from Canada to Florida and went to Morgan's residence in Pasco County.While Morgan was not at home, the man stayed for nearly two hours and even attempted to break in before leaving. On June 3, he was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center. Chan is currently in prison after being charged with interstate domestic violence against The Miracle Kid.#3. Roxanne PerezShortly after the Liv Morgan incident, Roxanne Perez was subjected to online harassment. An X account named 'Is Roxanne Perez D3ad yet?' leaked the 23-year-old's home address in a series of disturbing posts.The account was banned from the platform, and necessary actions were taken. The Stamford-based company increased the security for Perez's scheduled appearances during the 2025 Money in the Bank weekend.#2. Alexa BlissAlexa Bliss' immense popularity has made her a victim of online harassment on several occasions. In 2021, an X user created multiple accounts to target the 34-year-old. Bliss urged him to stop, but the man kept making new profiles and made disturbing claims about Bliss and her partner, Ryan Cabrera.The man even stated that he had planned a trip to Orlando, where Bliss resided. Fans tagged several WWE officials and the police to notify them about these tweets. The accounts were eventually suspended from X.#1. Former WWE Superstar Sonya DevilleSonya Deville was involved in a horrifying incident in August 2020. After stalking her online for months, a man named Phillip Thomas attempted to break into Deville's home in Florida to kidnap her. However, thanks to an alarm that triggered, Deville and her guest, Mandy Rose, managed to escape the house in time and called 911.Thomas was arrested and charged with felonies of attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary, and aggravated stalking. He was then sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years on probation in 2023. Deville has since opened up about this incident in various interviews. In February this year, she left the global sports entertainment juggernaut after her contract expired. However, she was signed to the promotion at the time of the incident.