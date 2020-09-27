Before Roman Reigns became known by his current name, he performed as Leakee and then Roman Leakee in WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT developmental systems.

During his time in FCW, the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer formed tag teams with Donny Marlow (better known as Tanga Loa) and Mike Dalton (better known as Tyler Breeze). He also unsuccessfully challenged for the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship on three occasions.

Roman Reigns’ fortunes picked up, to say the least, when he joined WWE’s main roster in November 2012. The Big Dog worked alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of The Shield, before going on to become one of the top WWE singles Superstars of his generation.

Along the way, Roman Reigns has crossed paths with many of the same people who he shared the ring with back in his FCW and NXT days. However, only a select few have been able to defeat the former Shield member in both developmental and in WWE.

In this article, let’s take a look at four WWE Superstars who defeated Roman Leakee and Roman Reigns, as well as 13 who lost to both of The Big Dog's personas.

Disclaimer: Roman Reigns switched back and forth between the names Leakee and Roman Leakee. For the avoidance of doubt, any references to Roman Leakee in this article may also refer to times when he was simply known as Leakee.

#5 Cesaro defeated Roman Reigns and Roman Leakee

When did Cesaro defeat Roman Reigns?

Cesaro’s one and only victory over Roman Reigns came in February 2018. The Swiss Cyborg teamed with Sheamus to defeat The Big Dog and Seth Rollins in a WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match on RAW.

Roman Reigns looked on course to win the titles with his Shield ally, but Jason Jordan caused a disqualification after getting involved in an altercation with Cesaro and Sheamus at ringside.

Cesaro has still never defeated Roman Reigns in a WWE singles match.

When did Cesaro defeat Roman Leakee?

Many WWE Superstars spend several years in the company’s development system before appearing on RAW and/or SmackDown. In Cesaro’s case, he only spent seven months in FCW before debuting on WWE’s main roster in April 2012.

During his brief time in FCW, Cesaro defeated Roman Leakee in November 2011 in a one-on-one match that lasted just three minutes and 55 seconds.