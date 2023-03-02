4 WWE Superstars who deserve a WrestleMania moment in 2023

WWE's biggest event of the year is a little over a month away, and while stealing the show on any wrestling broadcast is a desire for most superstars, having that special WrestleMania moment is the holy grail.

As of now, four matches have been made official for The Show of Shows, but that number is sure to increase as time draws closer.

So, which superstars are destined to do big things on wrestling's grandest stage this year? Only time will tell, but for now, here are a few wrestlers who've shown that they're more than deserving of a WrestleMania moment in 2023.

#4. The Ring General, Gunther

This year’s Royal Rumble elicited quite a few pops from the crowd in attendance. As you may recall, a very noticeable one happened in the Men's Royal Rumble match when a brief staredown between Gunther and Brock Lesnar occurred.

The confrontation received a noticeable reaction before The All Mighty Bobby Lashley broke the tension with his entrance. Lashley ultimately eliminated The Beast Incarnate.

Gunther would go on to be this year's runner-up, as he was last eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

While the current Intercontinental Champion has been involved in a number of high-profile situations, he's yet to be the main focus. Perhaps this year's WrestleMania will be The Ring General's coming out party.

#3. The Now, Austin Theory

While he likes to refer to himself as "The Now," there's reason to believe WWE sees the future in Austin Theory.

With John Cena's return drawing ever closer and mentions between him and the current United States Champion running high, it's a safe bet that the two are bound to clash at WrestleMania this year.

For decades, The Cenation Leader has been WWE's poster boy. That said, it wasn't always that way. There was once a time when a young punk from West Newbury spat sweet 16s while rocking a padlock chain and throwbacks.

Before hustle, loyalty, and respect, Cena was arrogant, brash, and disrespectful. The same can be said for his rumored WrestleMania opponent, Austin Theory.

Will WrestleMania 39 be the event that Big Match John passes the torch to the smug, young upstart who eerily shares a lot of the same qualities as a young John Cena?

#2. The Nightmare, Rhea Ripley

Although The Nightmare has been featured prominently on WWE's main roster for a while, the last several months have been quite the coming-out party for the former WWE Raw Women's Champion.

There's no denying that The Judgment Day have become a huge success as a faction, and Ripley's popularity has skyrocketed greatly since her initial main roster debut.

If you were to ask the average WWE fan who they thought was at the top of the women's division at the moment, names like Becky Lynch, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley are bound to come up.

If you're asking who's the next superstar to rise to the top as the cream of the crop, Rhea Ripley would probably make most fans' number one.

With that said, a win against The Queen is the perfect way for Mami to solidify that she's the new face of the women's division.

#1. WWE's current MVP, Sami Zayn

While Sami Zayn may not be heading into WrestleMania as WWE Universal Champion, it would be a crime if he didn't play a prominent role in this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Rumor has it that Kevin Owens will eventually let bygones be bygones and patch things up with his best friend in order to dethrone The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles (or at least one set).

Alas, while it seems like the obvious choice, WWE has done a masterful job of keeping fans guessing how the two besties will reunite and what Jey Uso's next move is going to be.

In closing, every superstar mentioned in this article has been on a roll, but it's hard to refute the fact that Zayn is currently the company's MVP. So, while the former El Generico may not close the show, it's almost a sure thing he'll get the WrestleMania moment he deserves.

... Either that or the fans riot.

