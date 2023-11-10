4 WWE Superstars who dominated John Cena ft. Solo Sikoa

John Cena is one of the greatest, most dominant, and most protected superstars in WWE history. The 'Greatest of all Time' has not only won the joint-most world titles in the Stamford-based company's history but is among the superstars with the most wins of all time. On the rare occasions when he has lost over his 21-year career, he often looked strong in defeat.

Crushing defeats for The Cenation Leader are almost unheard of, but when they are pulled off, they leave the world stunned. WWE Crown Jewel 2023 was the latest example, with Cena being on the receiving end of more than a dozen Samoan Spikes from Solo Sikoa. After a pretty competitive match, The Street Champ put The Franchise down pretty decisively in a manner rarely ever seen.

In the aftermath of this decimation at Crown Jewel 2023, let's look at three more times John Cena was viciously defeated.

#3. Kurt Angle holds not one but two very rare submission victories over John Cena

Among many things we have come to learn about John Cena over his WWE career, arguably the most defining is that he never gives up. You can defeat the 16-time world champion by pinfall, knockout, stoppage, or forcing him to pass out, but it is nearly impossible to make him tap. So rare is it, in fact, that he has only tapped out four times in 21 years across over 2000 matches in the Stamford-based company.

Only three men have ever made The Cenation Leader submit, and just one of those superstars has done it twice, Kurt Angle. The former Olympic gold medalist's victories came before Cena morphed into a superhero-esque main event star. It is still impressive, though, that he holds two submission victories over Cena, both on premium live events no less, coming at No Mercy 2003 and No Way Out 2004.

#2. The Undertaker squashed John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 34 to mixed reactions

John Cena's Road to WrestleMania 34 was one of the most unique big-match buildups in WWE history. After spending most of the road to The Show of Shows trying to goad The Undertaker into facing him, Cena finally got his match. However, it was not the dream 30-minute showdown everyone was expecting.

The Phenom squashed The Cenation Leader in less than three minutes, much to the shock of everyone watching. There was much disappointment about how the bout went down, but it helped re-establish The Deadman as a force after a string of poorly received performances. It also helped Cena counter the misconception that he never lost big matches.

He has won only one singles match in the five-and-a-half years since.

#1. Brock Lesnar gave John Cena the most brutal loss of his WWE career

SummerSlam 2014 is known to many fans as the night 'Suplex City' was born. John Cena, still very much in his "Superman" prime, lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar, whom he had narrowly defeated two years prior at Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. The Beast Incarnate had just broken The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, so many expected him to win, but given Cena's indestructibility, it was expected to be competitive.

One can only imagine the shock of the WWE Universe when The Beast Incarnate ragdolled The Cenation Leader in brutal fashion, delivering 16 German Suplexes before dethroning the latter. John Cena had been similarly brutalized before but often found a way to rally and get the win with a late offensive flurry. None was forthcoming this time, with a weak STF attempt easily broken, followed by an F5 and a pinfall.

This unforgettable loss is remembered by many as the night Super-Cena died and The Beast Incarnate was solidified as the company's "Final Boss" for the next decade.

