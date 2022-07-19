4 current WWE Superstars who are experts at generating heat

WWE, like movies, has good and bad in abundance. Some superstars are virtuous competitors, others are slimy antagonists who will resort to any dirty trick to win. The dynamic nature of the product means everyone (except John Cena) gets the chance to try their hands at face or heel roles.

When it comes to being a heel, some do it better than others. The mark of a true villain is the ability to generate heat at will. Even at times when a wrestling antagonist is uncharacteristically getting cheered, they have to turn the tide and bask in the boos, jeers and heckles they force out of fans.

Wrestling fans have seen some all-time great heels in the past. From The Iron Sheik to The Rock in his prime, there have been some truly special performers we have hated with our guts. On that note, we look at four WWE Superstars on the current roster who are experts at generating heat from fans.

#4. On our list of current WWE Superstars who can generate heat at will: Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin has had a solid presence on the main roster for years now. Throughout his time on the product, he has only been a heel, and that is due to how reliable and excellent he is at playing the role of a villain.

Corbin is one of WWE's safest assets, in that they can seamlessly have him feud with any babyface for a halfway decent storyline. He ticks fans off by just making his way into the ring. With his smug attitude, superiority complex and his aggressive nature, it is clear he is a top heel in the company.

#3. Carmella

There's a reason most women on the main roster have flip-flopped between heel and face, and Carmella has stuck to the former. WWE recognized early on that she is an excellent heat magnet and someone who is a natural for the role.

Carmella is great at irking fans with her manipulative and dirty tricks in and outside the ring. From wearing a mask to preserve her beauty to making out with Corey Graves on air, most of what she does ticks viewers off.

Mella is Money, but only when she is a heel. As an antagonist, few women on the main roster are as solid and reliable as her.

#2. Theory

Theory is, put simply, one of the greatest heel acts we have seen in recent times. The way he manages to unite millions of people into hating him is unbelievable. When one looks at how he's able to get under the skin of the WWE Universe, they cannot help but applaud the man.

Theory just has to walk into the ring for the negative reactions to start pouring in. He also makes excellent use of the tools at his disposal. Whether it's the United States Championship or the Money in the Bank contract, he doesn't miss a chance to rub his success in the faces of fans.

Out of everything he may have, Vince McMahon certainly has an eye for talent too. His mentoring of Theory resulted in the youngster becoming one of the top stars in the company as of today.

#1. The Miz

The Miz came to play like his entry music says, but he has done so predominantly as a heel. While he has flirted with the 'good guy' role in the past, he is at his best when he is playing a cowardly, manipulative and smug villain.

The Miz's Hollywood gimmick, coupled with his cocky persona and eagerness to avoid fights, makes him a top-tier antagonist. His ability to get a reaction out of the WWE Universe and fellow superstars alike is fantastic. When you factor in his promo skills and his obsession with hyping himself up, you have a heel who fans love to boo at any given moment.

The A-Lister may not be the only one in Hollywood, but when it comes to the art of being a heel, he deserves an Oscar. Mr. Mizanin is just as natural a bad guy can be, and long may it continue.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far