4 WWE Superstars who could help Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes and join The Vision

WWE is eleven days away from hosting Crown Jewel 2025. The premium live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 11, in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena, marking the first time the event has been held outside of Saudi Arabia or the United States.That said, the company has gone all out in creating an impressive lineup for the marquee event. The show will feature the Men's Crown Jewel Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Given the intense rivalry and current tensions between the superstars on the Stanford-based promotion, Rollins might need assistance to beat Cody for the first time.Now, let's look at four WWE Superstars who could help Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes and join The Vision.#4. Brock LesnarAfter returning at SummerSlam in August, Brock Lesnar appeared on SmackDown after Clash in Paris to cement his feud with John Cena. This led to the veterans squaring off at Wrestlepalooza, where Cena suffered a high-profile defeat to Lesnar.That said, in a shocking twist, The Beast Incarnate might interfere in the Men's Crown Jewel Championship match to help Seth Rollins defeat Cody Rhodes and join The Vision. If this happens, it could lead to the highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Championship bout between Lesnar and Cody.Additionally, it could solidify The Conqueror's reunion with Paul Heyman, who had previously introduced him before his match against The Franchise Player in Indianapolis, as part of a blockbuster storyline.#3. LA KnightLA Knight appears to be another WWE Superstar who could help Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes and join The Vision despite his ongoing feud with the heels, alongside Jey Uso.Knight seems to be caught in the ongoing rivalry between The Vision and The Usos on the red brand. After experiencing recent setbacks on WWE RAW, the 42-year-old might seek to join a faction to regain his standing on the men's roster.That said, since LA Knight can't join The Usos due to his ongoing rivalry with Jey, The Vision might be his next best option. In a shocking twist, he may help Seth Rollins defeat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. If this happens, Rollins could easily add Knight to The Vision since he's the leader of the heel faction.#2. Drew McIntyreDrew McIntyre has been pursuing the Undisputed WWE Championship ever since Cody Rhodes regained the title at SummerSlam. However, he failed to capture the gold at Wrestlepalooza, as Cody defeated him to retain the belt.Given that The Scottish Warrior still has his sights on the championship, he might cost The American Nightmare his match against Seth Rollins at the upcoming premium live event in Perth. If this happens, it could lead to McIntyre joining The Vision and sparking another feud with Cody for a title rematch.#1. Former WWE Champion Randy OrtonRandy Orton has been determined to become a 15-time World Champion. However, after reaching the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring alongside Cody Rhodes, the latter defeated him at Night of Champions to win the tournament.That being said, The Viper might still seek to achieve his goal. With a plethora of possibilities open, he might turn heel at Crown Jewel: Perth by joining The Vision and costing Cody his match against Seth Rollins. If this happens, it could position him as a strong contender for the World Title against The American Nightmare in the near future.