4 WWE Superstars who could help Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes and join The Vision

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 30, 2025 18:04 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

WWE is eleven days away from hosting Crown Jewel 2025. The premium live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 11, in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena, marking the first time the event has been held outside of Saudi Arabia or the United States.

Ad

That said, the company has gone all out in creating an impressive lineup for the marquee event. The show will feature the Men's Crown Jewel Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Given the intense rivalry and current tensions between the superstars on the Stanford-based promotion, Rollins might need assistance to beat Cody for the first time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, let's look at four WWE Superstars who could help Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes and join The Vision.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

#4. Brock Lesnar

After returning at SummerSlam in August, Brock Lesnar appeared on SmackDown after Clash in Paris to cement his feud with John Cena. This led to the veterans squaring off at Wrestlepalooza, where Cena suffered a high-profile defeat to Lesnar.

That said, in a shocking twist, The Beast Incarnate might interfere in the Men's Crown Jewel Championship match to help Seth Rollins defeat Cody Rhodes and join The Vision. If this happens, it could lead to the highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Championship bout between Lesnar and Cody.

Ad

Additionally, it could solidify The Conqueror's reunion with Paul Heyman, who had previously introduced him before his match against The Franchise Player in Indianapolis, as part of a blockbuster storyline.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight appears to be another WWE Superstar who could help Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes and join The Vision despite his ongoing feud with the heels, alongside Jey Uso.

Knight seems to be caught in the ongoing rivalry between The Vision and The Usos on the red brand. After experiencing recent setbacks on WWE RAW, the 42-year-old might seek to join a faction to regain his standing on the men's roster.

Ad

That said, since LA Knight can't join The Usos due to his ongoing rivalry with Jey, The Vision might be his next best option. In a shocking twist, he may help Seth Rollins defeat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. If this happens, Rollins could easily add Knight to The Vision since he's the leader of the heel faction.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been pursuing the Undisputed WWE Championship ever since Cody Rhodes regained the title at SummerSlam. However, he failed to capture the gold at Wrestlepalooza, as Cody defeated him to retain the belt.

Ad

Given that The Scottish Warrior still has his sights on the championship, he might cost The American Nightmare his match against Seth Rollins at the upcoming premium live event in Perth. If this happens, it could lead to McIntyre joining The Vision and sparking another feud with Cody for a title rematch.

#1. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been determined to become a 15-time World Champion. However, after reaching the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring alongside Cody Rhodes, the latter defeated him at Night of Champions to win the tournament.

That being said, The Viper might still seek to achieve his goal. With a plethora of possibilities open, he might turn heel at Crown Jewel: Perth by joining The Vision and costing Cody his match against Seth Rollins. If this happens, it could position him as a strong contender for the World Title against The American Nightmare in the near future.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications