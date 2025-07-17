4 WWE Superstars who could be introduced as Paul Heyman's "Plan B" at SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam is almost here. The Biggest Party of The Summer will be a two-night premium live event for the first time ever over the weekend of August 2nd and August 3rd.

Ad

Two big matches have been teased for the show, although neither has been officially announced yet. These bouts include Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker and Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins is injured and can't compete.

Prior to this event, Paul Heyman revealed a "Plan B" of sorts being in the plans, and many assumed it would be a superstar joining the stable. This isn't confirmed, of course, and plans could have changed following Seth's injury. On the other hand, it may be more necessary due to The Visionary getting hurt.

Ad

Trending

Below are four WWE Superstars who could be introduced as Paul Heyman's "Plan B" at SummerSlam 2025. This includes stars from NXT and a legend who has been absent for quite some time.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

#4. Ethan Page could move to WWE's main roster

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ethan Page is one of the most arrogant superstars in pro wrestling today. He has competed in AEW, TNA, and ROH, but joined NXT last year. He has since held the NXT Championship and is the current WWE NXT North American Champion.

All Ego recently had an absolute war against Ricky Saints at WWE NXT Great American Bash. It was believed by many that Ricky would win the belt back so Ethan could be called up to the main roster, but for now, he remains champion.

Ad

With that being said, he could still debut at SummerSlam as Heyman's plan B. This could be after Ethan loses the gold on television, or even if he has the coveted North American Title still. Ego helping Reed or Breakker win their match would be a great moment.

#3. Omos could be the muscle of the stable

Expand Tweet

Ad

Omos is an absolute monster. He is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion alongside AJ Styles, but is best known for his immense size. Omos stands at over seven feet tall and weighs over 400 pounds.

The big man hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in well over a year. His most recent matches came from Pro Wrestling NOAH in early 2025. He only wrestled there a handful of times, however, and returned to the United States. Still, he hasn't been brought back to television.

Ad

That could change at SummerSlam. The former bodyguard and bouncer for men like MVP, Shane McMahon, and AJ Styles could become the muscle of Paul Heyman's stable. Omos backing Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins would be quite the visual.

#2. NXT's Ricky Saints could turn heel

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Saints is a future big star on WWE RAW or SmackDown. The former NWA star was criminally underutilized and mismanaged in All Elite Wrestling. He has since joined NXT and even held the North American Title.

As noted, Saints battled Ethan Page over the WWE NXT North American Championship at the Great American Bash. While he lost the bout, it was partially thanks to interference from the powerful Jasper Troy. The two are set to go one-on-one on NXT next week.

Ad

That bout could be the end of Saints' run on the developmental brand. Given that no title can hold him down, Ricky could move up to the main roster and join Heyman's stable. This could be especially effective in getting at CM Punk, as the two are friends. If it hurts Punk, Heyman may want to make it happen.

#1. Brock Lesnar could return and replace Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar is a WWE legend. He held the world title and main evented WrestleMania on multiple occasions. He was also a big name and highly successful in UFC and amateur wrestling.

Ad

The Beast has been absent from WWE television for quite some time now, and his return could be held back by ongoing legal issues. The legend last competed at SummerSlam 2023. He had the third match, which served as the finale of a series of bouts with Cody Rhodes. Lesnar lost and showed Cody respect afterwards.

Given Seth's injury, Paul could be working with an old client again. Brock Lesnar appearing at SummerSlam to take out Roman Reigns or Jey Uso as part of Paul's new stable would be perfect. Plus, it could create drama between Heyman and Rollins when The Visionary is healthy and ready to return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE