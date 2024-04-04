4 WWE Superstars who could join The Bloodline at WrestleMania - Hall of Famer, 10-time champion, and more 

The Bloodline recently recruited The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania. The Great One will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night One at The Show of Shows this weekend.

The Bloodline needs to win the tag team match on Night One to stack the deck against Cody Rhodes when he gets his rematch against Reigns on Sunday.

There are several swerves that WWE could have planned, but many fans believe that there could be a new member of The Bloodline debuting or returning on Sunday night to help Reigns retain his Championship.

#4. Afa Anoa'i - Manu

Afa Anoa'i was known as Manu in his first run with WWE and was one of the original members of the team known as Legacy. Despite being released by WWE more than a decade ago, Afa has remained optimistic about returning to the company to become part of the new Bloodline.

If The Bloodline is banned from ringside for the main event of WrestleMania Night Two, then the loophole could be for a member to join the group and help Reigns instead.

Afa has spoken about returning to WWE in a recent interview, and the 39-year-old has already teased a potential alliance.

"It could easily happen. I could easily join, you know, Roman. I could easily join The Usos. I could easily join Cody. I mean, there’s plenty of ways you can introduce me back to TV. So, you know, anything could happen in the World Wrestling Federation. I say that all the time, and I always say that. That’s my thing, and I feel that to be true!'' he said.

#3. Jey Uso

Jey Uso is the only family member to quit The Bloodline despite being the man who created the stable alongside Roman Reigns. Since parting ways with Reigns and heading over to RAW, Main Event Uso has had some success with Cody Rhodes and is now set to go head-to-head with his brother this weekend at WrestleMania.

The two men could settle their differences in the ring and finally get past the animosity that caused Jey to leave The Bloodline, which could also open the door for a shock return.

It would be quite a swerve if Jey Uso headed out to the ring to seemingly help Cody Rhodes, when in fact, he was there for his family.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was in Cody Rhodes' position less than two years ago, and it was Solo Sikoa who took those dreams of a World Championship away from him when The Enforcer helped Roman Reigns retain the title at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre has since seemingly moved forward from his animosity towards The Bloodline and is now looking to defeat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship instead.

Since Rollins is part of the main event match on Night One, it's easy to believe that McIntyre could join forces with The Bloodline to send a message to The Visionary ahead of their showdown on Night Two.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

It has been building for months that at some point Rikishi will make his WWE return and get involved in The Bloodline storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer is in Philadelphia this weekend for WrestleCon and could easily travel to the show to ensure that he is there for the match between his two sons.

There is the possibility that he would join The Bloodline in the same way that The Rock did a few weeks ago. Rikishi has been watching the storyline play out in recent years and has made it clear that he believes in the message that The Bloodline is pushing. It will be interesting to see if the former champion returns to the Stamford-based promotion at The Show of Shows this weekend.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think The Bloodline will add a new member at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion