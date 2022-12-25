"Anything is possible" - 38-year-old star teases returning to WWE after 13 years to join The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Manu recently hinted at returning to the promotion and joining forces with his cousins as part of The Bloodline.

A part of the revered Anoa'i wrestling family, of which Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos are also a part, Manu worked for WWE from 2006-2009. For those unaware, he was a member of the famed faction The Legacy on the main roster, which became immensely popular under Randy Orton's leadership.

Soon after, Manu was released from the global juggernaut and has been active on the indie circuit since. However, this could soon change as the 38-year-old star has now teased joining The Bloodline in WWE during a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He mentioned that he was in the prime of his career and that anything could happen in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I like to say I'm in the prime of my career. So anything is possible and you know what they say - anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation [Entertainment]," said Manu. (2:54 - 3:01)

The Usos recently teased a new addition to The Bloodline

Since the Anoa'i family is a massive one with several up-and-comers in the wrestling business, there's always speculation about who could be the next addition to The Bloodline. The Usos themselves recently dropped a significant hint at who is next in line to join forces with the stable.

Zilla Fatu, son of the late great Umaga, recently began training with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. A few days back, Jey and Jimmy Uso sent fans into a frenzy when they dropped a tweet, saying Fatu was "up next," seemingly hinting at his inclusion in The Bloodline sometime down the line.

