4 WWE Superstars who could join The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes have rapidly become one of the most popular stables in WWE. They joined forces to dominate the blue brand only in March 2022. However, some of the stablemates share a storied history together.

Sheamus formed the faction after being a top star in the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade and has recently lent his credibility to younger athletes. In 2021, Ridge Holland was drafted to SmackDown. Upon his arrival, he quickly expressed his respect for Sheamus, leading to The Celtic Warrior taking Holland under his wing.

Soon after, Pete Dunne joined the main roster on March 11 under his new Butch persona. While The Brawling Brutes were initially presented as heels, their tenacity and talent led to the crowd cheering them on. They've since had epic battles with Imperium that may not be over yet and clearly have The Bloodline in their sights.

The trio is proving to be a success in the company, but there's a chance that the group could grow in the coming months. The Bloodline features five active superstars, whereas Judgment Day on RAW has four. Could The Brawling Brutes recruit a new member? Who would fit in with the faction's theme?

Below are four WWE Superstars who could potentially join The Brawling Brutes.

#4. Drew Gulak is an underutilized star

Drew Gulak began his professional wrestling career in 2005. Before partaking in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, he had success in various promotions, including Combat Zone Wrestling, CHIKARA, and EVOLVE. His participation in the tournament led to him joining the company in 2016 and also securing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

While Gulak may appear to be an odd fit for the faction at first glance, he is far more fitting for the group than it seems. Those who watched the talented star in EVOLVE, the latter portion of his time with 205 Live, and even his brief stay on NXT will know he absolutely fits with his submission and brawling-based style.

The only issue with Drew Gulak joining any faction is how he's been presented on TV recently. He's often treated as a borderline enhancement talent at best and a joke at worst. Still, he could pull off the role well if given the opportunity.

#3. Tommaso Ciampa is one of the top brawlers in the industry

Tommaso Ciampa and Kevin Patrick

Tommaso Ciampa began his professional wrestling journey all the way back in 2005. He found a lot of success on the independent scene and was associated with WWE for a while. He was also integral to Ring of Honor as he held the ROH World Television Championship during his tenure.

The Blackheart began competing for WWE again in 2015 and was quickly paired up with Johnny Gargano, forming the DIY faction. Together, they won tag team gold and then had an epic feud. Ciampa also went on to win the NXT Championship on two occasions.

When it comes to tenacity, very few compare to Tommaso Ciampa. The Blackheart can brawl with the best of them. His hard-hitting style would fit in well with Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. His personality may not necessarily mesh with others, but fans would have said the same regarding his ongoing alliance with The Miz. Ciampa can make almost anything work, as he has proved on RAW.

#2. Tyler Bate and Butch were in British Strong Style together

Tyler Bate has been wrestling for a decade now. Despite only being 25 years old, The Big Strong Boi has already held numerous championships in WWE, including the United Kingdom Championship twice and both the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Moreover, he's also held the NXT Heritage Cup.

British Strong Style was an NXT faction that featured Tyler Bate alongside his former tag team partner Trent Seven and former rival Butch. The trio dominated the British scene and had a handful of epic matches in WWE. Given that he and Butch go way back, the British star joining The Brawling Brutes makes sense.

While Bate doesn't constantly brawl, he has proven he can do so, especially given his epic matches with Butch in NXT and NXT UK. He also has a history with Imperium, The Brawling Brutes' current rivals.

#1. Drew McIntyre has a past relationship with the stable in and out of WWE

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre first started wrestling almost 20 years ago, in 2003. He rose through the independent wrestling scene in Europe before signing with WWE. He was immediately positioned as "The Chosen One" and a future champion, but despite some success, he was ultimately released from the company in 2014.

After his WWE departure, McIntyre worked hard, improved his physique, and found success in various independent wrestling promotions before eventually re-signing with WWE and joining NXT. He's since become the WWE Champion and has headlined numerous premium live events.

McIntyre has a long history with The Brawling Brutes. He and Sheamus have been friends and rivals dating back to the 2000s on the British and European independent wrestling scene. They had a notable feud earlier this year, with McIntyre fighting off the entire faction at various points.

The Scottish Warrior's history with the group may appear to be why he won't join the faction, but it may actually be why he does. If he and Sheamus can reconcile, McIntyre joining the group makes sense. His bruising style certainly fits the stable's theme, and they don't have a representative from Scotland quite yet.

Do you want to see The Brawling Brutes faction grow in numbers? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

