WrestleMania Hollywood, the 39th edition of sports entertainment's most magnificent spectacle, is almost half a year away, and the two-night extravaganza is nearly sold out. WWE reportedly sold more than 90,000 tickets, for both evenings, within the first 24 hours.

The Show of Shows plays host to the most noteworthy and memorable match-ups that feature the best that professional wrestling has to offer. One reason for the record-breaking ticket sales for next year's Mania is the possibility of some of sports entertainment's most massive superstars competing at the SoFi Stadium.

John Cena is rumored to be returning for the show, and The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is virtually locked in for the mega event. However, with several superstars from past generations expected to participate, one cannot help but feel that WrestleMania 39 may be their swan song.

On that note, let's take a look at four WWE Superstars who could have their retirement match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#4 Rey Mysterio may have his farewell match against his son at WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio has had an emotional few months.

In an interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani, Rey Mysterio suggested that he didn't have an "end date" in mind but insinuated that he might retire by 50. The Master of the 619 also said that he would love to pass down his mask to his son, Dominik Mysterio, upon retirement.

Mysterio will turn 48 by the end of the year and, judging by the shape he's in, he has plenty of gas left in the tank. However, the storyline that the masked luchador has been engrossed in over the last several months will inevitably lead to the perfect but immensely tearful farewell.

The former WWE Champion lost his beloved son, Dominik Mysterio, to Judgment Day's antics and mind games. Frustrated by his father's love for Edge and overcome with jealousy, Dominik turned on his father and joined the devious stable. Rey, however, has refrained from putting his hands on his son and jumped ship to SmackDown to avoid further confrontation.

The problem is that his storyline with Dominik and Judgment Day is at a standstill. Still, WWE would be wise to revisit the narrative in the lead-up to Mania, especially considering the pure drama and emotion. However, this one doesn't have a memorable ending for the future Hall of Famer.

Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio will be a tearful battle for the former, but the latter needs to be taught a lesson. However, the 25-year-old is doing well as a heel, and he would receive immeasurable heat following a dominating victory over his father.

With nothing left to accomplish and a broken heart, Rey Mysterio would have no alternative but to relinquish his mask and hang up his boots.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg may bid farewell at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the few stars in professional wrestling who refuses to retire officially. Many fans speculated he would do so following his crushing defeat to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, but the WCW stalwart returned to the ring two years later.

Goldberg receives a lot of heat from the WWE Universe for taking too much of the spotlight, especially in the build-up to the more significant premium live events. They tore Twitter down when he ended The Fiend's undefeated streak in February 2020 and weren't cordial towards his in-ring return at Elimination Chamber 2021.

In a recent podcast interview, the former Universal Champion hinted that his current WWE deal would be expiring soon. However, inking a new contract is a strong possibility, and many would hope that this is a one-match deal for Mania.

There is no need for the Hall of Famer to force himself to continue. As one of the most dominant forces in sports entertainment, he has gained a ton of respect, and his legacy is unparalleled. Continuously returning to entertain will take away from the aura and reputation he has built.

The stage for his farewell match should be WrestleMania, but picking an opponent is much more challenging. Someone like Matt Riddle or Bobby Lashley would be a fitting adversary.

#2 Beth Phoenix has one last match under the bright lights of WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famers Edge, who created the faction, and Beth Phoenix are closely entangled in the aforementioned Mysterio-Judgment Day storyline. The married couple were close allies of Rey Mysterio, who looked to level the playing field.

Finn Balor defeated Edge in a heartbreaking "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules, where Rhea Ripley threatened to smash Phoenix in the head with a Con-Chair-to to force the Hall of Famer to say the two words. He did, but Rhea ruthlessly attacked Beth anyway. Since that heartache, the duo haven't been seen, but they will return for vengeance.

As a loving husband, The Rated-R Superstar would want to step up to avenge his wife, but The Glamazon is perfectly capable of defending herself. Phoenix, in her prime, was one of the most powerful and intimidating women in the division, earning multiple titles en route to a Hall of Fame induction.

Beth Phoenix will come calling for Ripley. Such a profoundly personal and dramatic rivalry with tremendous heat should culminate at WrestleMania, where the two women will slug it out without any external influence. This should be the former NXT Women's Champion's match to win, as it would give her an immeasurable boost.

#1 The Rock could retire at WrestleMania 39

A dream match for the ages!

The biggest match WWE could book for WrestleMania Hollywood is a dream showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Championship. That does seem to be the plan, and it should happen.

The Black Adam star is one of the few members of the prestigious Anoa'i Family who hasn't acknowledged Reigns as The Tribal Chief. The Wild Samoans and The Usos may have fallen in line, but the family's most incredible creation and biggest superstar has not formally accepted the current Unified WWE Universal Champion.

WWE has been building towards this mammoth showdown since they turned Reigns heel in August 2020. It has the makings of a true spectacle, and the entrances alone would be enough to captivate. The Brahma Bull will be rusty in the ring, but his immense star power and charisma will make up for any shortcomings.

This is the only match that could bring The Great One back to the squared circle. Fans have clamored for it, and both sides seem to be interested. Therefore, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is more likely than ever.

After putting his cousin over and acknowledging him at WrestleMania, The Brahma Bull's wrestling career would be over, and he could return to Hollywood in peace. The win would reinforce Reigns as The "Tribal Chief" and put him in the upper echelons of sports entertainment.

