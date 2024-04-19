4 WWE Superstars that need to switch brands during the Draft

The time for the annual WWE Draft is almost here! Beginning next week on Friday, Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will be eligible for trade.

Cody Rhodes already announced on Monday that he is technically exclusive to the blue brand. The American Nightmare will take the Undisputed WWE Championship to SmackDown. This is a fresh challenge for Rhodes, one that he desperately needs since his new home will open up new opportunities.

Like Rhodes, many members of the WWE roster could benefit from a trade. On that note, let's look at four WWE Superstars who could do well with a switch in brands.

#4. Ilja Dragunov moves to RAW

NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov, made a massive impact on the RAW After WrestleMania edition, when he defeated multi-time former Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, convincingly.

It seems odd to suggest that the top champion of the white-and-gold brand will find solace on RAW, but Dragunov is bound to move over to the main roster. The red brand could be the ideal home for The Mad Dragon.

A possible incentive is for Dragunov to go after Gunther, a man whom he has plenty of history with on the company's developmental brand. The Mad Dragon and The Ring General have incredible chemistry, and their hard-hitting styles will certainly captivate mainstream fans.

Gunther recently lost to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL, ending his historic Intercontinental Championship reign on the main roster. Given how successful Gunther has proved to be, the company could try to replicate similar success with The Mad Dragon as well.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura returns to WWE NXT

The Paul Levesque Era has been pure cinema, for the most part, but his handling of Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW has proven questionable and underwhelming.

Upon major feuds with Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Nakamura has fallen down the pecking order, becoming a fixture in the lower mid-card who is seldom used. The King of Strong Style has effectively become an enhancement talent.

He has an extremely poor win-loss record in 2024, bagging only one victory over Sami Zayn. Fortunately, Nakamura could turn his luck around with a move back to NXT.

Such a move will be far from a demotion. A certain Baron Corbin was floundering on the main roster and was lucky to be shifted back to the white-and-gold brand. At NXT he allied with Bron Breakker, which also earned the former some much-needed television time.

Nakamura could similarly find a new lease of life on NXT. A title run or two could be on the cards, and he could rekindle "The King of Strong Style" persona that boosted his popularity in the first place.

#2. 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio heads over to SmackDown

This could be a controversial take, but might do wonders for all involved. The Judgment Day suffered a major setback when Rhea Ripley suffered an ill-timed injury that forced her to vacate the Women's World Championship.

'Mami' was the glue that held the squad together, and with her gone, there could be a likely split in the faction. This would allow Dirty Dom to move to SmackDown where it'll be easy to fit him into a storyline.

Santos Escobar and Dom made quite a pair when they teamed up against Rey Mysterio and Andrade at WrestleMania XL. They came up short, but they proved to mesh well together and WWE may choose to take their alliance forward with the younger Mysterio moving to SmackDown to align with Legado Del Fantasma.

#1. 'Main Event' Jey Uso helps his brother out on WWE SmackDown

'Main Event' Jey Uso has been on a roll. After beating his twin brother at WrestleMania XL, the charismatic RAW star became the number-one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite his obvious talent and passion, Uso will likely come up short against Priest, who is still early in his reign. But, before Jey challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship, Triple H might make the smart call of moving him back to his former home on SmackDown.

Not only would the trade add a massive twist to his showdown with Priest, but it would also rekindle his Bloodline saga. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa brutally assaulted Jimmy Uso and enlisted Tama Tonga into the faction. In the absence of Roman Reigns, the tribe seems to be undergoing major transformations.

The Enforcer currently seems to be serving as 'The Tribal Chief.' However, his reign of terror could end prematurely if Jey Uso moves to the blue brand. The former Right-Hand Man recently explained that he still loves Jimmy, teasing a reunion for The Usos.

The Usos could then take down Sikoa and Tonga, engaging in a tribal war that could have major implications for The Bloodline going forward.

