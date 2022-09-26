4 WWE Superstars who could be the next Hollywood star after John Cena

WWE has had an up-and-down relationship with Hollywood for almost fifty years. From the days of Hulk Hogan appearing in Rocky III as Thunderlips to the recent mega-successful transitions of Batista and The Rock, the company has increasingly crossed into the mainstream movie industry. Sixteen-time world champion John Cena is the latest Superstar to find massive success in Hollywood, starring in multiple blockbusters.

A few current WWE Superstars have shown signs of following The Cenation Leader to Tinseltown. Whether by amassing a huge fan following in the company or showcasing their acting abilities in small roles, they have shown the potential to be the promotion's next crossover star. Some of these performers still have a lot to achieve in WWE before making the jump, while others are on the cusp of transitioning to Hollywood.

Let's look at four of the company's biggest stars who could be next to make the transition into big movie stars after John Cena.

#4: WWE RAW Women's champion Bianca Belair can follow the John Cena blueprint

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is arguably one of WWE's biggest female stars today. The EST has achieved staggering levels of success in her short time on the main roster, winning both the RAW and SmackDown titles along with the Royal Rumble. She is one of only two women to win a WrestleMania main event, and is an ESPY award winner.

Belair's astronomical rise to superstardom recently saw her signed to the William Morris Endeavor (WME) agency. The powerhouse agency, which represents the likes of Denzel Washington, Ben Affleck and Nicki Minaj, will manage her brand across wrestling, acting, podcasting and so on. Belair, who has previously expressed her desire to star alongside John Cena and The Rock on the big screen, is now one step closer to achieving just that.

A section of the WWE Universe already regards her as the female version of the sixteen-time world champion, and soon this could be true in more ways than one.

#3: Cody Rhodes already has considerable acting experience

Cody Rhodes as Derek Sampson on Arrow

Cody Rhodes was on course to become WWE's biggest babyface since John Cena when he was sidelined by injury. The American Nightmare followed his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38 with an incredible run of classics against Seth Rollins culminating in Hell In A Cell 2022. At HIAC, he put in a performance unlikely to be eclipsed for the rest of the year, defeating The Visionary whilst carrying a fresh pectoral tear.

Rhodes is the likeliest candidate to replace Roman Reigns as WWE's franchise player once he fulfills his destiny and becomes world champion. The American Nightmare has already starred on shows like WAGS Atlanta and Arrow, putting in well-received performances. Once he becomes the face of the company and gains more mainstream recognition from that role, it's easy to see him being offered more acting roles. If he does well, he could join John Cena, Batista and The Rock in the pantheon of wrestlers who transitioned to Hollywood megastars.

#2: Sasha Banks has already starred in one of Hollywood's biggest franchises

The Boss made waves on hit show The Mandalorian

Six-time WWE women's champion Sasha Banks is a generation-defining talent. Despite only being thirty years old, The Boss has been a pillar of an iconic era in the women's division, breaking multiple barriers on her way to the top. She has reached the pinnacle of the business, main eventing WrestleMania 37 and winning an ESPY award in the process.

Banks' mainstream acting career began with a role in the "Star Wars" spinoff show The Mandalorian, where she portrayed Koska Reeves. Her performance was well received, and she has walked the red carpet for multiple movie premieres. With her foot seemingly deep inside the door of the acting world and her familial connections with Snoop Dogg well known, it might soon be Boss Time in Hollywood.

#1: Roman Reigns already shares common ground with John Cena in both WWE and Hollywood

Both Roman Reigns and John Cena have been WWE's franchise players. Both of them have starred in the Fast and Furious Franchise, with The Tribal Chief playing Luke Hobbs' younger brother, Mateo in the hit spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. Cena, meanwhile, starred as Dominik Torretto's younger brother Jakob in F9 as one of the biggest roles on his fast-growing resume.

The Head Of The Table is the biggest mainstream star in the business today, and has lately taken on a lighter schedule which will only get lighter as time goes on. His schedule, coupled with his crossover appeal and family bond with The Rock, should help him make the transition to Hollywood much quicker than anyone else. If anyone can replicate Cena's big screen achievements, it's Roman Reigns.

As his historic title reign has shown, he can pull off anything from melodrama to comedy with effortless swagger.

