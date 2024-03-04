4 WWE Superstars who had the perfect retirement 

Although retirement has proven temporary in the unpredictable realm of WWE, it is inevitable for every Superstar. Years of wear and tear and injuries take a toll on the individual's body. Sometimes, personal issues or other unfortunate circumstances could prompt such drastic decisions.

Many WWE Superstars, notably Triple H, were robbed of a legitimate retirement. The Game's final encounter was a throwaway encounter with Randy Orton at a Saudi Premium Live event. Since the match had little hype and wasn't expected to be his last, it lacked the energy HHH's swan song deserved.

Fortunately, other prominent Superstars had the perfect farewell, and this listicle explores 4 such lucky individuals.

#4. 6-time World Champion Batista

This entry is bound to raise a few eyebrows because Batista announced his retirement upon concluding his final about with no immediate prior indication. The Guardians of The Galaxy Superstar faced Triple H in a No Disqualification match at WrestleMania 35 with Hunter's career on the line.

Since The King of Kings won, he preserved his career only for a handful of matches. The Animal took to Twitter to announce his retirement from pro wrestling. There was no standing ovation from the crowd nor much drama because Batista had given no such hint.

It seems the Hollywood star didn't want to take the spotlight away from Kurt Angle, who also wrestled his farewell match against Baron Corbin on the same night. However, for Batista, it was perfect.

The Animal stated that he wanted to return to the ring only for a match against longtime friend, Triple H. Hunter gave him what he wanted, and he wouldn't have had it any other way.

Considering the backlash and heat Batista received during his second WWE run in 2014, it was a smart decision on the legend's part because an alternative may not have sat well with the fans, especially if it consumed too much of the spotlight.

One day, Batista will take his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, where he will certainly receive the standing ovation he deserves.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker rides off to the sunset on his bike

The Undertaker is someone who has flirted with retirement several times, and each time his apparent "farewell" was brilliantly executed. We thought his career was done once Brock Lesnar conquered the streak at WrestleMania 30 and Taker received a stunning ovation.

However, Taker had some gas left in the tank. Three years later, a broken-down and battered Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in an underwhelming bout. An emotional send-off followed with The Phenom leaving his hat, gloves, and trenchcoat in the ring.

Since the bout was atrocious, Taker returned for one final run which culminated in a memorable Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania: Night One. This time around, everything was perfect.

Only Styles had the physical capacity and skill to carry the aged Phenom to a decent match. Secondly, the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE indoors and the company took advantage by booking a cinematic and thematic Boneyard match, strikingly reminiscent of Taker's "Deadman" persona.

Taker had a phenomenal bout that ended with him burying his opponent. The Phenom rode off on his bike amid the darkness, a perfect symbolic representation of his illustrious career.

#2. HBK retired at WrestleMania 26 against his greatest WWE rival

Shawn Michaels fittingly retired at WrestleMania, a stage where he made countless memories. From enduring an iconic Iron Man match to pulling off an instant classic with Kurt Angle, "Mr.WrestleMania" was synonymous with The Show of Shows.

However, Michaels had failed to defeat The Undertaker on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Despite taking The Phenom to the limit, HBK lost in a five-star classic to The Deadman at WrestleMania 25.

This time around, the dejected Michaels was desperate to defeat Taker, agreeing to put his career on the line for one last chance. HBK and The Phenom had another instant classic at WrestleMania 26, where they told an emotional story.

The closing sequence will always hold a special place in the fans' crowd: Taker was reluctant to execute a Tombstone Piledriver to put Michaels away, but a defiant HBK slapped WWE's Phenom. This angered The Deadman who landed a devastating Jumping Tombstone Piledriver to end Michael's career.

In a rare incident, Taker shook his greatest rival's hand and hugged him. HBK left amid a tearful crowd that showered him with the adulation he deserved.

#1. Ric Flair goes out in style

Ric Flair is considered the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Thus, when The Nature Boy hung up the boots, it had to occur in style. Shawn Michaels was chosen as his opponent in a career-threatening match at WrestleMania 24 in the Citrus Bowl.

It was a memorable showdown between two of the greatest to step into the ring. Much like HBK's swan song, this dream clash is also renowned for its climactic finish.

Mr. WrestleMania was setting up a final "Sweet Chin Music" on his opponent but hesitated. An emotional Flair begged HBK to bring it with tears pouring from his eyes. A visibly confused Michaels mouthed "I'm sorry and I love you" before nailing The Nature Boy with his finishing maneuver to finish the match.

After pinning Flair, Michaels immediately hugged the fallen legend as the Citrus Bowl cheered on the 16-time World Champion. The Nature Boy hugged and embraced his family at ringside as he headed backstage whilst soaking in the energy and respect of the WWE Universe.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!