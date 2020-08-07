4 WWE Superstars Randy Orton requested to work with and 2 he did not

Randy Orton has competed in over 2,300 matches and faced over 300 different opponents during his two decades in WWE.

When WWE fans think of legendary rivalries that Randy Orton has had throughout his career, his battles with the likes of John Cena and Triple H likely spring to mind.

In contrast, given the number of people that The Viper has shared the ring with during his illustrious career, it should come as no surprise that he has not always gotten along with some of his WWE colleagues.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four WWE Superstars that Randy Orton requested to work with, as well as two that he did not request to work with.

#5 Randy Orton requested to work with Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson

It is no secret that Randy Orton has been a big supporter of former WWE Superstars Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson (AEW’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for a long time.

Throughout the second half of 2019, it was widely reported that Randy Orton’s alliance with The Revival (now known as FTR) was something that he personally pitched to WWE’s higher-ups.

In 2020, Harwood confirmed on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast that Randy Orton spoke to Vince McMahon and Triple H on multiple occasions about using them more on television.

“With Randy, who has become one of our mentors and one of our really close friends, we talked to him every single day. He fought for us so hard to get us on TV with him every single week because he believed in our work ethic and he believed in what we brought to the table. And we watched him go to Vince every single week, or Hunter [Triple H] or whoever, and say, ‘We gotta keep this up.’” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The three-time WWE Tag Team Champions briefly aligned with Randy Orton during his WWE Championship rivalry with Kofi Kingston in August 2019, but the storyline came to an end following the WWE Draft in October 2019.