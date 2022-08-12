4 WWE Superstars who recently became parents and two who are expecting 

Many current and former WWE Superstars have decided to start a family in recent years.

A few female superstars have given birth in the last year. Meanwhile, a few male stars have become fathers while others are expecting their first child.

The following list looks at just four current and former WWE Superstars who recently became parents as well as two others who have announced that they are expecting.

#6/5. Recently became parents: Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano's WWE contracts expiring almost coincided with the couple welcoming their first child. LeRae announced in 2021 that she was expecting but was able to continue her storylines in NXT for several months.

Gargano's contract expired in December, and the couple welcomed their first child together in February. LeRae declared it on her Instagram page, and that the couple named their son Quill.

Just six months after Quill's arrival, there are now rumors that LeRae and Gargano could be returning to WWE.

#4. Recently became parents: Angel Garza and Zaide Lozano

Angel Garza proposed to his wife in the middle of the ring during his NXT run. The couple have since married and welcomed the first addition to their family. Garza announced the arrival of his new baby daughter on Instagram two weeks ago and revealed that her name is Dara Dudley.

The star has since taken some time away from the ring to adjust to his paternal duties but continues to post updates on social media as shares this huge moment with his followers.

Garza is currently one half of Los Latharios on SmackDown alongside his real-life cousin Humberto Carrillo.

#3/2. Expectant parents: former WWE Superstars Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee/Tye Dillinger and Peyton Royce

There was quite the baby boom in 2021 thanks to WWE Superstars. Now, one couple is expecting its first child in 2023.

Former stars Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger recently revealed on their Instagram page that they're expecting their first child together early next year. It's still early days for the duo, especially after Cassie Lee (Royce) recently announced that she was taking a break from the ring while her partner is still performing at AEW.

The emotional video shows Lee revealing her pregnancy to her husband as well as the sonogram of their child. As of writing, the couple hasn't publicly revealed the due date, but it is believed to be spring 2023.

#1. Recently became parents: Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

The Baddest Woman on The Planet has already won The Royal Rumble and SmackDown Women's Championship since giving birth to her daughter less than a year ago. Rousey announced the birth of her first child with husband Travis Browne on her Instagram page and revealed that her name was La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

Rousey often refers to her daughter as "Po", who joins her mother when she is traveling with WWE. Rousey isn't the only wrestler who has her children on the road with her. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch also have Roux, and Lacey Evans bring her daughters Summer and Sunny along with her as well.

Rousey is currently taking a break after being suspended for attacking an official at SummerSlam last month.

