4 WWE Superstars who could retire AJ Styles

WWE has a few major retirements set for the coming years, at least most likely. For example, John Cena will be retiring in December, thus making this his final year as an active competitor in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Rey Mysterio is another wrestling legend who likely intends to wrap it up soon. The Hall of Famer still delivers in the ring, though, so hopefully he'll stick around a bit longer than The Face That Runs The Place.

One name who has been quite open regarding plans to retire is AJ Styles. He has indicated that he will absolutely not wrestle once he hits 50 years old, which gives him a little over two years left as an active in-ring competitor.

The big question is who might be the name who retires The Phenomenal One from wrestling? This article will take a look at four superstars in the sports entertainment juggernaut who could be the one to end AJ's career in the next two years.

Below are four WWE Superstars who could retire AJ Styles.

#4. Logan Paul could be the one to end AJ Styles' WWE career

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is one of the most cocky and obnoxious superstars in WWE history. While he is controversial away from the ring too, Logan makes a lot of enemies in World Wrestling Entertainment by the way he runs his mouth.

The Maverick doesn't have much history with AJ Styles, at least not until recently. During a recent episode of WWE RAW, Logan interrupted Styles and happened to be his usual cocky self. Now, an annoyed AJ Styles plans to call him out next week.

The two appear to be on a collision course. If AJ is retiring in the coming months, Logan seems like the person who could be his final opponent. If AJ intends to last two more years, Paul and Styles could still run it back in the future.

#3. Bron Breakker and AJ Styles have teased a future collision

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker is a second-generation superstar who is the son of Rick Steiner, and the nephew of Scott Streiner. The Steiner Brothers are WWE Hall of Famers and tag team legends. Breakker is also the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Until a few weeks ago, it seemed as if Bron Breakker and AJ Styles would be clashing soon. The two had several interactions, both in the ring and backstage, but since then, AJ has shifted his focus to Logan and Bron is dealing with The Judgment Day.

That could be intentional, however. Triple H and WWE likely have been teasing the showdown so they can go back to it down the line. While there's no guarantee that this is the case, the company could routinely tease the match for weeks and months to come until Bron can retire Styles after a hard-fought bout.

#2. Carmelo Hayes and AJ Styles have history on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes is an incredible talent on WWE SmackDown. Before joining the main roster last year, Carmelo won the NXT Championship and North American Championship. He is unbelievably talented and has been lauded by many in the business as one to watch out for.

Hayes and AJ Styles were seemingly set for a dream feud on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last year. Unfortunately, things went awry when AJ suffered an injury during the bout. Now, AJ is on RAW and Melo is on SmackDown.

Despite being on different shows, the two could certainly go at it again in the future. This time, AJ Styles will hope to defeat the young star without an injury slowing him down. It would be perfect if Styles' last match is getting revenge against the man who injured him.

#1. Oba Femi is the future of the industry

Oba Femi is the biggest star on WWE NXT today. He is a former and the longest-reigning North American Champion. Femi is also the current NXT Champion, having defeated Trick Williams to win the gold.

The Ruler and AJ Styles don't have any history together. Since Oba has been on NXT for his entire career in WWE, the two haven't had a chance to cross paths. That won't last for long, however, as Oba is fantastic for his experience level and is likely to be called up to the main roster soon.

Oba is, in many ways, the future of the industry. There is little doubt that The Ruler will be on the main roster and dominating top names for years to come. Oba Femi being the one to retire AJ Styles would be fitting and a great launching point for his future in pro wrestling.

