4 WWE Superstars who returned in the last week

WWE welcomed back live crowds this week and the difference that having fans in the arena cheering along and reacting to events that happen has made is astounding.

But fans aren't the only thing that returned to WWE over the last week as the company would prove to have several surprises in store for us that members of the WWE Universe might not have been expecting.

I am of course talking about a number of WWE Superstars who have been away for a while all returning to WWE in the same week. In fact there are a total of four Superstars who made their returns to the company recently.

Here they are.

#4. John Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank.

Roman Reigns had just defeated Edge thanks to the involvement of Seth Rollins and he was about to deliver a heel promo to the audience when it happened, John Cena's music hit and the Leader of the Cenation returned to WWE television to confront him.

On the following night's Monday Night RAW Cena announced that he was back in WWE because someone needed to knock Roman Reigns down a peg or two, and he was the perfect guy to do so.

The two are likely to do battle over the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam and if Cena wins the title, he'll be on his seventeenth Championship win, which will see him overtake Ric Flair's record.

#3. Keith Lee returns on WWE Monday Night RAW to wrestle Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee is BACK!!



Keith Lee answers WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge on Monday Night RAW.



Bobby Lashley had just demolished Kofi Kingston in an extremely one-sided affair the day before when he decided to issue an open challenge, expecting that his display of dominance would result in no-one being brave enough to challenge him.

Lashley clearly didn't account for The Limitless One though, and Keith Lee made his return to WWE after a number of months out for reasons we haven't been told yet.

Lee would take on Lashley in a title match, although he'd go on to lose the match and then get completely upstaged by the next returning WWE Superstar from last week.

