4 WWE Superstars who could be revealed as OTC2 after Roman Reigns' OTC1 

While fans are waiting for Roman Reigns to make his return, reports indicate that he could come back with a new nickname. Rumors suggest that Reigns would have the moniker of OTC1, which means that there could be another Tribal Chief in the making.

Solo Sikoa might seem like a potential candidate for that role, but it could also be anyone from the Samoan dynasty. With that said, here are four possible WWE Superstars who could be the OTC2.

#4 Solo Sikoa

Even though Roman Reigns got the Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa on the Netflix premiere of RAW, the latter is still the leader of his faction, the MFT. While The OTC has moved on from The Bloodline storyline, Sikoa may not have. This means that he could still aspire to replace Reigns as The Head of the Table. If that's the plan, Roman Reigns can re-form the OG Bloodline to face Sikoa’s MFT at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Revealing Sikoa as the OTC2 would be a massive move to reignite The Bloodline Civil War. Fans have been pushing for Jimmy and Jey Uso to reunite, and this could be a great way to do it.

#3 Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso was a vital member of the OG Bloodline. His feud with his brother Jey was one of the highlights of his career. Since then, he has been directionless while his twin won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. This could be the turning point for Jimmy to take the dark path and challenge Roman Reigns’ authority by becoming the OTC2.

Jimmy Uso [Image Credits: wwe.com]

This would be a massive push for Jimmy Uso as it would allow him to play a much darker character as compared to the light-hearted goofball he is. WWE could have him in the main event scene with Solo Sikoa's MFT backing him up. Fans want the company to push Big Jim, and this would be the perfect way to do so. It would also help him feud with his twin once again.

#2 Jey Uso

2025 has been a wild roller coaster ride for Jey Uso. The Yeet Master won the Men's Royal Rumble and earned a title shot at WrestleMania 41. He won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther in a move that shocked fans. Unfortunately, since then, it's been downhill for him. Considering his current status on the RAW roster, it would make sense for Jey to turn heel, especially after losing the gold.

Fans are conflicted towards Jey Uso’s babyface image. While they love to Yeet with him and buy his merch, as a character, he is not that interesting apart from his entrance. The OTC2 title could help him to start a brand new chapter in his current run. This is something the WWE Universe would love to see since he was more interesting as a heel character.

#1 The Rock becomes OTC 2 after Roman Reigns

Everyone knows The Rock is not done with WWE and is waiting for the right moment to make his return. Introducing him as the OTC2 rather than The Final Boss would blow every fan’s mind. It was heavily speculated that he was behind Solo Sikoa when the latter created The Bloodline 2.0. Unfortunately, the company buried the storyline when The People's Champion shook Roman Reigns’ hand on RAW's Netflix premiere. But the Stamford-based promotion is great at reviving forgotten stories. Can he be Seth Rollins' Plan B?

Expand Tweet

Fans still want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Bringing The Final Boss back as the OTC2 would lead to an epic showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This is something that would help the storyline and build interest in a match that is five years too late for the WWE Universe.

