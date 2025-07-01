5 WWE Superstars who could be revealed as Seth Rollins' "Plan B"

Seth Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Night of Champions, but John Cena managed to escape the Saudi Arabia event with his Undisputed WWE Title.

Following an unsuccessful cash-in attempt, this week on RAW, Seth Rollins' Oracle, Paul Heyman, revealed that the duo had a "Plan B." This spread like wildfire online. Nothing much was revealed as to what this Plan B could be, but fans had their theories.

Obviously, it has to include a new member or someone on the roster who could do The Visionary's bidding. So, here are the top five stars who could be 'Plan B.'

#5. Karrion Kross

Despite losing at WWE Night of Champions to Sami Zayn, it is clear that fans love Karrion Kross. The star has gained a sizeable audience, and when he lost at the PLE, there was social media outcry. WWE could use this to push him by teaming him up with Seth Rollins.

Karrion Kross [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Over the last few months, Kross has played a strategic manipulator. He has been playing mind games with AJ Styles and Zayn. While his booking does not do him justice, his in-ring and mic skills do. He would be a major asset to Rollins and Co.

#4. Ethan Page

NXT's current North American Champion, Ethan Page, has been a fan favourite to join Rollins' heel stable. While it is unclear how this would work since he has no feuds with anyone, The Visionary is facing off against someone, which would be an interesting choice.

Ethan Page [Image Credits: wwe.com]

He and Ricky Saints are rumored to be possible future members of the group. While Heyman publicly denied this, WWE often pivots storylines. Getting the main roster call-up to join Rollins and Co. would be a major opportunity for Page to establish himself as a credible main roster star.

#3. The Rock

If Seth Rollins intends to cash in on the Undisputed WWE Championship, who better to call on than The Rock? John Cena has the title, and Cody Rhodes is in line for a match for the gold.

Both men have one connection, and it is the voice of Maui. Despite claiming to put The Final Boss back in the shadows, The Rock could appear at SummerSlam.

Fans have been vocal about the fact that The Rock's involvement in Cena and Rhodes' storyline never reached a satisfying ending. This could be a great way for WWE to reintroduce him into their feud and answer some burning questions.

Especially, with Cena's rumored babyface turn on the horizon, it seems like The Final Boss may come out of the shadows and be revealed to be the person behind Rollins' stable on RAW.

#2. Randy Orton joins Seth Rollins

This will be a great pick if true. Randy Orton teased a possible heel turn during his match with Rhodes at Night of Champions.

Following his loss at the PLE, shades of 2009 heel Orton showed on his face as he watched The American Nightmare get the crown.

This would be a perfect way to start the highly anticipated Orton-Rhodes feud. The Viper also makes a great choice since he was there when Seth Rollins revealed his original Plan B to Triple H, and it would be a great callback to that moment.

#1. Sami Zayn

Despite winning at Night of Champions, WWE clearly does not have any direction with Sami Zayn. The underdog is still feuding with Kross following the latest episode of RAW.

It will be refreshing to see Zayn turn heel and have a run as Rollins' lapdog. He is close friends with Rhodes and someone The American Nightmare won't see stabbing him in the back.

This would be the ultimate heel turn if Zayn joins the stable. The former Intercontinental Champion has never held a World Title, and this is what Seth Rollins could offer him in return for joining the stable.

The Visionary already offered Zayn to join his stable following WrestleMania, but the former Bloodline member refused.

