4 WWE Superstars The Undertaker requested to work with and 4 he didn't

The Undertaker sometimes had a say in who he faced in WWE.

These WWE Superstars had contrasting experiences working with The Undertaker.

The Undertaker faced Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

The Undertaker will forever be known as one of the most legendary Superstars in the history of WWE.

Not only has the WrestleMania icon been a prominent figure on WWE programming for an unprecedented 30 years, but his ability to have matches with a variety of different Superstars showed just how talented and versatile “The Deadman” really is.

Throughout the 1990s, The Undertaker had some of his best WWE matches against smaller opponents including Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, while he also competed against larger Superstars like Giant Gonzalez and Mabel.

As the years went on, The Undertaker continued to face Superstars of all sizes and abilities – from Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio to Brock Lesnar and The Big Show – and he occasionally recommended possible opponents who he could go head-to-head with in the future.

In this article, let’s take a look at four WWE Superstars who The Undertaker requested to work with, as well as four who he did not request to work with.

#8 The Undertaker did not request to work with Sting

The never-before-seen dream match between The Undertaker and Sting has been speculated for over two decades, so why has it never happened?

Well, according to a 2017 interview that Sting gave to Al Arabiya English, the WCW legend spoke to The Undertaker about a possible match, but his enthusiasm to face the WWE Superstar “wasn’t necessarily reciprocated”.

Three years later, The Undertaker elaborated on the constant Sting rumors, which returned after his Boneyard match against AJ Styles, by explaining to Comic Book that it would be difficult for the two veterans to appease WWE fans in a match that has been hyped up so much.

“There’s so many people that are clamoring for that match that I just don’t know that the match could deliver on the people’s expectations. And the only reason I say that, I’ll take full [responsibility], I don’t have the mobility or the same skill set that I once did that I would need to make that match great.”

The Undertaker also used the phrase “never say never” in the interview, but it seems unlikely that ‘Taker vs. Sting will ever happen.

