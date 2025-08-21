4 WWE Superstars Who Cannot Afford to Lose at Clash in Paris

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. Triple H and his creative team have continued to build up a great card for the show. However, with some great matches already booked for the event, some superstars can't afford to lose at the upcoming premium live event.Now, let's explore four superstars who cannot afford to lose at Clash Paris.#4. John CenaAs part of his retirement tour, John Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. The match was made official on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025. The Franchise Player kicked off the show with a promo segment that saw him address his attack by Brock Lesnar. He was interrupted by Logan Paul, who later joined forces with Drew McIntyre to attack him. After Cody Rhodes came out for the save, he aligned with Cena to battle the heels in the main event.After losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to The American Nightmare at The Biggest Party of the Summer, plus being at the receiving end of a massive F-5 from The Beast Incarnate, John Cena suffering another loss could potentially diminish his legendary status and momentum. Hence, WWE should book him to win at the upcoming premium live event and deliver a memorable victory that resonates with fans.#3. Seth RollinsSeth Rollins made his return on Night One of SummerSlam 2025 and cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become the World Heavyweight Champion after the latter had defeated Gunther to win the title in the main event. The following RAW, he successfully defended the gold against LA Knight, thanks to CM Punk's attack.However, The Visionary is now scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Punk, Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris. With Rollins currently on the pedestal with the title and having just won it exactly 10 years after his legendary &quot;heist of the century,&quot; losing the gold at the upcoming premium live event could risk fans' perception of his storyline as the top heel in the company and diminish the momentum he has already built. Thus, the creative team should book Seth to retain at Clash in Paris.#2. Bronson ReedEarly this month, Bronson Reed teamed up with Bron Breakker and battled Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025, where the heels suffered a loss. However, the feud didn't end there, as they continued to brawl every week on WWE RAW.Reed recently proclaimed himself &quot;The Tribal Thief&quot; and has continued to steal the OTC's sneakers after each attack, using them as the &quot;Shoe-La Fala&quot;. Hence, he is now set to face Roman Reigns one-on-one at WWE Clash in Paris. With Reigns being the firm favorite to win the match, The Auszilla cannot afford to lose for the second time in a row. He has already lost to the OG Bloodline members at The Biggest Party of the Summer.#1. LA KnightLA Knight has been feuding with Seth Rollins and The Vision for a while in WWE. He faced Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event XL and was able to secure the victory after the latter sustained an injury during the match that sidelined him. However, the feud continued after The Visionary returned.The bitter rivals later squared off on RAW after SummerSlam with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Unfortunately for Knight, CM Punk attacked Rollins during the match, causing a disqualification. However, with the veteran set to have his rematch against Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris, losing again at this stage could undermine his credibility as a serious competitor for the championship.Hence, he needs to secure a victory to restore his position at the top as a legitimate threat in the roster.