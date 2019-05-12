4 WWE Superstars who could be privately planning to leave the company

There have been rumors of many WWE Superstars privately considering to leave the company. They are not letting the WWE management know about it because anyway, the company won't grant them release. The reason for that is they might shift to the new promotion AEW (All Elite Wrestling) which is slowly becoming a competition for WWE.

Now, this rumor could be true due to the fact that WWE have not been booking their stars properly. Some of them seem to be unhappy with their position in the company. A few of the stars have been vocal about their unhappiness and even asked for their releases such as Luke Harper and Sasha Banks.

So, here are four possible WWE Superstars who could be privately planning to leave the company...

#4 Eric Young

Eric Young could leave WWE.

Eric Young arrived at NXT in 2016 in a stable named Sanity. They dominated nearly all the divisions and even became NXT Tag Team Champions. They were even part of NXT War Games match which literally stole the show with their tremendous performance. It seemed that they would be pushed on the main roster similar way.

But when the group arrived on the main roster to SmackDown in 2018, they dominated in the beginning but soon faded away. The group was nowhere to be found on WWE television for nearly a year. Young was shifted to Raw during Superstar Shake-Up 2019 but still, he has not been seen on WWE television which could lead to him to leave the company soon.

#3 EC3

EC3 could leave WWE.

There were rumors recently that Vince McMahon is not high on EC3 even after him having a great physique and personality which the boss usually likes. EC3 didn't even have a successful run in NXT as he arrived on the main roster way too soon. His first feud was against Dean Ambrose where he won the first match and later lost the second match.

Then he suddenly disappeared from WWE television and was last seen in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. There was also a pitch to make Drake Maverick his manager due to their TNA background but even that was rejected by the boss. EC3 could possibly return to Impact Wrestling as he was booked properly in that promotion.

