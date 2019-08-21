4 WWE Superstars who could be the next Paul Heyman guy

Who could be the next Paul Heyman guy?

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in the history of WWE. His ability to cut promos and his actions during matches are few of the many character traits that make him a great manager as part of the business.

Under his managerial skills, Brock Lesnar conquered the streak and notched up various title reigns over the years. Heyman also managed CM Punk during his 434-day WWE Championship reign back in 2012 and 2013. While Lesnar and Punk are some of the notable names managed by Heyman, there have been numerous others as well.

Heyman briefly managed Big Show in 2002 after he turned on Brock Lesnar, besides helping Rob Van Dam capture the WWE Championship from John Cena. He also managed Steve Austin in World Championship Wrestling when Austin joined The Dangerous Alliance stable.

With Brock Lesnar out of the picture in the near future, it could be time for yet another Paul Heyman guy and here are four Superstars who could be next in line.

#4 Buddy Murphy

The Best Kept Secret

Buddy Murphy had a great match on SmackDown against Roman Reigns last week and he went on to pin Daniel Bryan clean on this week's edition of the show. This has put him on the map with the fans who didn't know much about his potential prior to the clashes. The Best Kept Secret's skill is out in open and Paul Heyman could help with a push for Murphy.

Being with Paul will automatically mean Murphy's popularity will rise and he would be taken much more seriously by the fans. He is already a heel and the company wouldn't have to worry about changing character as Heyman coud just come out in the open and say that he will be managing someone with all the potential in the world.

Murphy doesn't have to be a main eventer straight away but an Intercontinental Championship reign wouldn't hurt his cause, which could certainly be the best way to push Murphy.

