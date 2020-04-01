4 WWE Superstars who could have sent the misleading text to Otis on Valentine's Day

Otis received a message prior to his Valentine's date that Mandy Rose was "running late".

Mandy Rose denies that she sent any such message. So, who sent the text to Otis?

The moment had finally come. After months of chasing, stumbling and flirting, Otis would finally get his dream date with his dream girl. It was all set for Valentine's night, which just so happened to fall on a Friday in 2020. Therefore, the Valentine's day date between Otis and Mandy Rose would take place live on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Fans were eager to finally see the lovable big man of Heavy Machinery get his chance to impress the beautiful woman who many considered to be out of his league. Yes, it was an odd romance, but it was entertaining the WWE Universe in the arenas and at home. Could Otis really win over the former 2014 World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Bikini Champion? We couldn't wait to see what would happen on their upcoming date.

However, things would not go to plan. As Otis was getting ready for his dream date, he received a text message supposedly from Mandy Rose. The message said that Mandy was running late and therefore, Otis would have to wait a while longer before meeting Rose at the restaurant. Thinking nothing of it, Otis continued to prepare, even bringing roses with him as a gift to his "peach".

But, upon arrival at the restaurant venue in question, Otis would be shocked, stunned and devastated. Otis would gaze out upon the sea of tables at their dinner date location, only to see Mandy Rose sitting opposite Dolph Ziggler. Otis dropped his roses to the floor, heartbroken, and left the restaurant with his dreams dashed.

In reality, Mandy Rose had been waiting at the restaurant all night and had not been running late at all. The SmackDown Superstar, one half of Fire and Desire, was under the assumption that Otis stood her up.

While she was waiting at the table, counting the minutes that passed while Otis was still absent, Dolph Ziggler would seize an opportunity. Taking advantage of Otis' tardiness, the former World Heavyweight Champion would sit with Mandy Rose for dinner date instead of the big man.

But, this raises the question, if Mandy Rose didn't send the text message to Otis about Rose running late for their date, then who did? Let's take a look at some of the suspects.

#1 Dolph Ziggler

This may seem like a relatively obvious choice. Who had the most to gain having Otis out of the picture? That would be the former World Heavyweight Champion himself Dolph Ziggler. The Show Off was obviously a suiter of Mandy Rose. Ziggler had made this apparent when he would routinely approach Mandy Rose backstage during episodes of SmackDown prior to the scheduled Valentine's date.

Dolph Ziggler's pursuit of Mandy Rose even got to the point where Ziggler would crush a holiday fruitcake made by Otis' sweet old mother under his brand new Air Jordans during an episode of SmackDown. This was a holiday fruitcake that Otis had gifted to Mandy Rose only minutes earlier in the show as a gesture of good faith after getting sweat all over Rose the week prior.

Since Dolph Ziggler swooped in and gatecrashed Otis' scheduled date with Mandy Rose, Ziggler and Rose have seemingly become a full-blown on-screen couple. The new couple are always sharing pictures and posts on social media, something which The Show Off rubs in Otis' face at every opportunity.

So, it would all make sense. Dolph Ziggler steals Mandy's phone, messages Otis, capitalizes while Otis is not at the restaurant and finally succeeds in his pursuit of Mandy Rose, while Otis is left to cry into his steaks and weights.

