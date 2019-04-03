×
4 WWE Superstars Who Could Turn Heel At WrestleMania 35 And 2 That Could Turn Face

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.86K   //    03 Apr 2019, 14:44 IST

Is Lesnar ready for Seth Rollins?
Is Lesnar ready for Seth Rollins?

After delivering enjoyable editions of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live this week, WWE is now finally heading to the final chapter of their calendar year, WrestleMania 35.

Having widely recognized as Vince McMahon's stroke of genius, thousands and thousands of wrestling fans from all over the globe will grace the occasion in what will be the 35th visual spectacle in WrestleMania history.

With Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Batista, Daniel Bryan, Triple H, and Roman Reigns being featured in prominent positions for the event, one can't deny that the show could absolutely bring the house down.

Although the show is expected to be 7 hours long, the company will certainly find a way to keep us all hooked at the edge of our seats till the very last minute of the night.

Judging by how last year's WrestleMania transpired, one can't help but admit that this year's spectacle could follow the same direction, with the creative team pulling off some major surprises throughout the course of the show.

Last year's event saw Shinsuke Nakamura turn his back on the WWE Universe after he failed to get the better off A.J. Styles in a much anticipated yet disappointingly executed match.

Could we see something happen this year? Will any WWE superstar turn heel or face this Sunday? Will there be a double turn? Well, we certainly have 5 superstars in mind who have a reason to turn their backs on the WWE Universe.

Check this out.

#1 Turn heel - Asuka

Can Asuka save herself?
Can Asuka save herself?
After dropping the gold to Charlotte in an extremely surprising result, legions in the WWE Universe expressed their displeasure on Asuka's situation on social media and criticized how the women's division on the blue brand is being treated.

Whilst the creative team may have not provided an explanation for her not getting another shot at the gold, The Empress of Tomorrow stood tall tonight on the blue brand in what was a preview for the WrestleMania Women's and Men's Battle Royal.

Although Twitter was flooded with fans stating how much respect Asuka deserves, she definitely has a reason to turn heel this Sunday and start afresh.

Turning heel would certainly give her the edge that she had down in NXT and could certainly portray a more ruthless villain in the women's division once the titles are united.

