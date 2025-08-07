4 WWE Superstars Who Could Turn Heel Following SummerSlam

This year’s SummerSlam made history, being the first-ever two-night event. The premium live event delivered intense and high-stakes matches, not to mention the shocking twist and surprise return that capped off Nights One and Two, respectively.With major storylines being set up, including title changes and unexpected rivalries, the PLE may have also teased potential character shifts in some of the superstars who participated. Some of them showed signs of frustration and thirst for championship gold, as these could trigger possible heel turns that could change WWE’s scene anew.This article examines which WWE Superstars might tap into their dark side, potentially ushering in new storylines and rivalries in the weeks ahead.#4. BayleyBayley’s actions during the No Disqualification, No Countout, Last Chance match between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at this year's SummerSlam suggest a potential heel turn. She interfered but accidentally hit the challenger Valkyria, costing her the title. The frustration due to her miscalculation and previous misfortunes inside the ring could lead to her becoming a villain again.Further, her feeling of being overlooked in WWE’s women’s division could also trigger the aforementioned character shift.#3. Could Asuka turn heel following SummerSlam?Asuka’s loss to Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring Tournament final at this year’s Night of Champions could be one of the reasons for the former’s potential heel turn.The former champion has been absent from major title contention, which could also fuel frustration. She and Kairi Sane may have reformed The Kabuki Warriors at Evolution, but a heel turn could see her betray Sane or target other female superstars to get even. She could also sway Kairi into turning and put WWE’s women’s roster on notice.#2. Randy OrtonRandy Orton has faced significant failures in major matches that he has competed in, which include his losses to John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, and Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam, with singer-songwriter Jelly Roll as his tag partner.There were already not-so-subtle hints of him turning heel during those matches. A case in point was when he removed the protective padding of the top turnbuckle during his match against Rhodes at Night of Champions.Another thing worth noting is that McIntyre’s taunts about his fading legacy could push him to unleash The Apex Predator in him once again.#1. Jade CargillJade Cargill’s loss to Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam for the WWE Women’s Championship could result in her resorting to becoming a heel.Despite becoming Queen of the Ring and gaining momentum from defeating Naomi and Asuka, Cargill's failure to take away the championship from Stratton was indeed a setback. Her near-pin using her Jaded finisher, only for Stratton’s foot to reach the ropes, could leave The Storm bitter about it. Frustration over being outshone by Tiffany could push her to adopt a more aggressive persona.A heel Cargill could unleash her powerhouse style even more and rain it down on fan-favorite babyfaces, further solidifying her as one of WWE’s top female superstars.