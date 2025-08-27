4 WWE Superstars who should've been on the Clash in Paris card but aren't

WWE Clash in Paris is just a few days away, and fans can't wait to see what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has planned for them at the marquee show.While the event will feature top superstars from RAW and SmackDown, there are still some notable wrestlers who should have been on the card for the upcoming premium live event in France but are not.Now, let's explore four WWE Superstars who should've been on the Clash in Paris card but aren't:#4. Solo SikoaSolo Sikoa has been going toe-to-toe with Sami Zayn for the past few weeks on SmackDown. He is scheduled to defend his WWE United States Championship against the Canadian this Friday.However, with the momentum the bitter rivals have built recently on the blue brand's show, the creative team could have scheduled the championship match for Clash in Paris instead of the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of the premium live event.#3. Cody RhodesEarlier this month, Cody Rhodes regained the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating John Cena in a brutal Street Fight at SummerSlam. On the following SmackDown, he was sent crashing headfirst through the bottom of the commentary desk by Drew McIntyre courtesy of a Claymore Kick.The American Nightmare hasn't been featured on weekly programming since then. While fans were expecting the 40-year-old to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Scottish Warrior at Clash in Paris, it is unlikely to happen.#2. &amp; #1. AJ Styles &amp; Dominik Mysterio are set to miss WWE Clash in ParisAJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio have been embroiled in a highly entertaining rivalry for the past few months. At SummerSlam 2025, Dominik retained his Intercontinental Championship against Styles, thanks to a clever trick he employed toward the end of the match. However, Styles hasn't relented in his efforts to dethrone The King of the Luchadores.The Phenomenal One has attacked &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom on several occasions in recent weeks on RAW. He even went as far as costing the Intercontinental Champion a potential win in a four-way match for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXIII. Following his latest attack on Mysterio on this week's RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce announced a SummerSlam rematch between the bitter rivals.However, that match will not take place this weekend at Clash in Paris, as it has been booked for next Monday. Hence, both Dominik and AJ are set to miss the August 31 PLE.