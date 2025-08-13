5 Bold predictions for WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE SummerSlam is officially in the books, and fans have now been waiting for the next premium live event to intensify the matches and storylines further. The Stamford-based company is now heading to France on August 31, with WWE Clash in Paris, and the excitement is beyond all levels.

Ad

The company has already confirmed a few matches for the premium live event, and the card for WWE’s return to France seems to be incredible so far. Considering the thunderous crowd last year in France, the company expects this year to be just as exciting. Let’s check out a few things that could happen at the show, and leave the fans around the world talking.

#5. Rhea Ripley becomes the new Women’s World Champion after Naomi vacates it

Naomi has reportedly suffered an injury, and the company pulled her off her Women’s World Championship defense against IYO SKY on RAW this week. The star is set to defend her title against Stephanie Vaquer in a singles contest at the premium live event.

Ad

Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

However, with Naomi reportedly having a legitimate injury that could keep her out for a while, the company may book Rhea Ripley vs Stephanie Vaquer for the title, which could eventually lead to the Eradicator finally getting her hands on the championship.

#4. Brock Lesnar costs John Cena against Logan Paul

Ad

John Cena will make his final appearance as a WWE Superstar in France and is set to clash with former United States Champion Logan Paul. Cena lost his Undisputed Title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, and was then greeted with an F5 from a returning Brock Lesnar that left the world talking.

Following SummerSlam, Lesnar may again strike, this time with an interference during Cena vs Paul, to cost the Franchise Player his match and then get a bout against the retiring star official for a future event.

Ad

#3. Randy Orton turns heel post-match

Randy Orton teamed up with Jelly Roll in a losing contest against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Ahead of Clash in Paris, Orton doesn’t have any feud or match confirmed. However, considering the massive pop he received in France last year, WWE would surely book him this year as well.

However, considering the last few appearances from Orton, a heel turn from the star is seemingly in the cards. The Viper could turn heel to get another incredible reaction and finally get new feuds and matches.

Ad

#2. Drew McIntyre dethrones Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown, following SummerSlam, was a massive teaser that the company could book Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Paris. While the match would be big enough in its own right, The Rock could make an appearance as well.

The Final Boss could cost Rhodes the title by unveiling McIntyre as his new corporate champion. This could be the perfect story to leave the world stunned and further elevate both stars.

Ad

#1. CM Punk wins a Fatal Four-way match to regain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Ad

After the Ruse of the Century from Seth Rollins, the latter is now set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-way match. While Roman Reigns was speculated to be a part of the match, the star has not been involved.

However, considering the story on the red brand, Reigns could make an appearance to cost Rollins the title, eventually leading to Punk regaining the championship and finally getting the moment that he has waited for. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!