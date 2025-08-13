Cody Rhodes could lose his Undisputed WWE Title if a ghost from his past returns at Clash in Paris

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finally managed to defeat John Cena and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. With this victory, Rhodes ensured that he stayed on top of the roster and retained his spot as the face of the company. However, his celebrations didn’t last long.

Ad

On the edition of SmackDown following the premium live event, Drew McIntyre unleashed a brutal attack on Rhodes, making it clear that he was next in line for the Undisputed WWE Championship. With a massive statement on the blue brand, The Scottish Psycopath might now challenge Rhodes for the title at WWE’s upcoming PLE, Clash in Paris.

WWE has not made the match official yet, but the battle could be booked as the main event for the show. With several huge twists and turns happening at SummerSlam, the company is sure not to hold back at Clash in Paris as well. A massive return could be featured at the premium live event, leaving the WWE Universe stunned.

Ad

Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

A ghost from Cody Rhodes’ past, The Rock, could finally mark his return to help Drew McIntyre become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Further, this could lead to him announcing The Scottish Psychopath as his new 'Corporate Champion,' which fans have been speculating for quite some time now.

The Final Boss’ original Corporate Champion, John Cena, has turned back into a face and could be ending his career like that. However, to keep the story going, McIntyre could be made the new corporate champion, opening doors for a plethora of storylines and feuds on the blue brand in the future.

Ad

Speculation about The Rock choosing Drew is not unfounded, especially after the events surrounding McIntyre's re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion last year. The Final Boss even gifted the Scotsman a Scottish Claymore sword to seal the deal. While this hasn't been addressed in WWE storylines yet, the time has, perhaps, come to use this on SmackDown.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for McIntyre and Rhodes next, as this remains speculation for now.

Ad

Cody Rhodes addressed his future in WWE recently

The American Nightmare has been the true face of the Stamford-based company since his victory against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The star has not only been involved in all the promotional tours and media events for the company, but has also been taking up roles outside the company.

Addressing his schedule in a recent interview on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Cody Rhodes addressed having a lighter schedule in the Stamford-based company, like Roman Reigns.

Ad

"I don’t really know, I’m in uncharted territory. There are some projects that are not wrestling projects on my plate that are coming up, that I’m very excited about. I’ve not ever been excited about anything outside of pro wrestling from a professional standpoint, and now I am. So, maybe? Maybe," he said. [47:29 - 47:50]

Cody Rhodes might end up defending his Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre soon. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!