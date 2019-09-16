4 WWE Superstars who weren't actually supposed to receive a top push (and the reasons why they still got it)

Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch

WWE often pushes Superstars who aren’t really over with the fans. That's no secret. They call it "best for business", but that’s debatable. More often than not, the Superstars who deserve to get pushed are at times overlooked by the creative team and others find their way to the top of the card.

Most of these pushes are pre-planned and there’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that shape the end product.

A lot of it has to do with WWE’s marketing but, in the end, it’s us, the fans, who get to decide if that specific Superstar is going to thrive in the company or not.

While the WWE Universe often refers to Vince McMahon as stubborn, sometimes he has surprised us by finally giving a Superstar of our choice a chance. And in most cases, it proved to be the right decision.

#4 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan’s WWE Championship loss to Randy Orton helped him become the biggest Superstar in 2014. Fans wanted him to win the Royal Rumble match and challenge Orton for the title but WWE had different plans. They wanted Batista to feud with his former Evolution faction mate and face him for the title instead. As expected, the crowd blew up and they booed Batista mercilessly.

The following months, fans’ support for Bryan only increased and ultimately, it coerced WWE to rewrite their script and add “The Leader of the Yes Movement” to the title picture.

Later, Triple H agreed to tussle it out with Daniel Bryan with a stipulation that his victory would add him to the main event of ‘Mania.

Listening to the fans, WWE allowed Bryan to beat The Game and head over to the main event where he squared off against Orton and Batista. The show ended with Bryan winning the match and the fans chanting “YES! YES! YES!”.

