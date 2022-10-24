4 WWE Superstars whose promo skills overshadow their in-ring ability

WWE Superstardom is a delicate balancing act between selling oneself to the audience as a performer outside the ring and performing inside it. Most superstars need a perfect balance of in-ring acumen and promo skills to achieve success.

Almost every major star in the promotion's history found a way to connect with the audience on both avenues, having catchphrases as popular as moves.

While both skills are essential, a superstar's promo ability isn't always on par with their in-ring skill. Legends like Andre The Giant and current stars like Ronda Rousey are examples of performers whose fists speak louder than their words.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, some stars are so good on the mic that their impressive wrestling ability is unfairly overlooked.

Today we look at four of these WWE Superstars whose incredible mic work overshadows their amazing ring acumen.

#4. Carmella

Mella is money, in and out of the ring

Carmella is one of the most underappreciated talents in WWE's women's division. Since debuting in 2016, she has been one of the most consistent performers on the roster, delivering solid work in a variety of gimmicks.

The former SmackDown women's champion's incredible gift of gab has led to her being paired up with R-Truth and James Ellsworth before debuting her most recent "masked" gimmick.

Carmella's excellent comedic timing and ability to garner heel heat has earned her a reputation among the WWE Universe as a great talker. However, her ringwork has not received similar praise despite putting on excellent matches against the likes of Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

Mella is Money in both in and out of the ring, and it's time we put respect on her wrestling abilities, mic skills, and work as a whole.

#3. Xavier Woods

Conner🇨🇦 @ConnerPW_



This is such a cool move!



#WWERaw Yet another reason why I would love to see a Xavier Woods singles run.This is such a cool move! Yet another reason why I would love to see a Xavier Woods singles run.This is such a cool move!#WWERaw https://t.co/xls0pf0clb

The New Day's seven-year run has been nothing short of legendary. The iconic stable has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume of promo segments and tag team matches both as babyfaces and heels. As a result, all three men have built impressive solo careers alongside their work with the stable.

Big E and Kofi Kingston have reached the top of the mountain by winning the WWE Championship while Xavier Woods won the 2021 King of The Ring tournament.

Because Woods often managed his stablemates during lengthy injury layoffs, his in-ring performances have become somewhat underrated. He may be one of the best when it comes to cutting a promo in the company, but he is also one of the smoothest performers in the promotion.

Maybe if he emulates his New Day brothers by becoming a WWE world champion one day, his in-ring acumen will receive its due praise.

#2. Becky Lynch has the most underrated in-ring ability among the Four Horsewomen of WWE

Becky Lynch is one of the absolute best mic workers in WWE today. Whether heel or face, The Man has few equals in her ability to get a reaction out of the audience with her words.

Big Time Becks' promo ability and character work drove her meteoric rise to superstardom, landing her in segments with John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, many people forget that Lynch is arguably as good in the ring as she is outside of it. She has the unique ability to improve whoever she faces and make them look good, resulting in some of the best matches in the women's division.

Becky's matches against Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Lita are Match Of The Year contenders for many fans, yet she is still perceived as less of an in-ring general than her fellow "Horsewomen."

For all the pure athleticism of Charlotte Flair and the mind-blowing smoothness of Sasha Banks, Lynch's psychology, selling, and storytelling gifts deserve to be mentioned in the same breath.

#1. WWE SmackDown star LA Knight is known as a master of the mic, but he is no slouch in the ring

The Megastar is no slouch at all in the ring. YEAH!

LA Knight, formerly known as Max Dupri of the Maximum Male Models, is a wizard on the mic. From his time in IMPACT! as Eli Drake, his promos, catchphrases, and hilarious insults have been renowned throughout the industry.

The former NXT star has established himself in a class of stars more famous for their promos than their wrestling, also including MJF and Roman Reigns.

Just like AEW's resident devil, the Megastar is in incredible shape and delivers whenever he competes in the ring. However, he has often been valued more for his oral gifts by both the fans and WWE's old regime, as seen by the latter's decision to make him a manager.

With the Triple H era having seen Knight return to the in-ring competition, his ring work will hopefully receive the acclaim it deserves and step out of the shadows of his magic on the mic.

