4 WWE superstars who will miss WrestleMania 41 and compete at GCW Bloodsport XIII instead

WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut's most important show of the year, each and every year, is WrestleMania. The 41st edition will be taking place on April 19th and 20th.

Game Changer Wrestling is an indie company that runs more than just about any other promotion out there outside of those with major television deals. They have a spin-off series of events called Josh Barnett's Bloodsport that emphasizes mat wrestling and striking. It is essentially a worked version of MMA.

While in the past, World Wrestling Entertainment wasn't exactly friendly with other promotions, that has changed under Triple H. For example, there are several stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT who are working Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII, which will be taking place during WrestleMania weekend.

Working this show likely means the talent involved won't be on the WrestleMania or Stand & Deliver card. This article will take a look at four stars who will seemingly be missing WrestleMania in favor of Bloodsport.

Below are four WWE superstars who will miss WrestleMania 41 and compete at GCW's Bloodsport XIII instead.

#4. NXT's Karmen Petrovic will be on the show

As noted, there is NXT representation on this list courtesy of Karmen Petrovic. Karmen is a martial artist who also carries a sword and looks cool doing it. She has been with WWE for a few years now.

Karmen has one of the brightest futures out of anyone in WWE's stacked women's division. She is an incredible athlete and has a very entertaining moveset. With that being said, her missing Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania isn't shocking.

For now, Karmen is booked as a rising star on NXT. She is not at the top of the card, nor is she really a top contender for the Women's North American Championship. A match at Bloodsport keeps her doing something when Karmen might otherwise miss the weekend's big shows.

#3. Karrion Kross will be in action at GCW Bloodsport XIII

Karrion Kross is a bruiser on WWE Monday Night RAW. While he is yet to hold gold on RAW and SmackDown, he did previously hold the NXT Championship. In fact, he was one of the more dominant champions on the brand.

Kross is in a bit of an odd spot in WWE. A few months ago, he was the leader of The Final Testament. Unfortunately, The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released and that stable is no more. Additionally, Kross was rumored to be wrestling Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

With seemingly no direction for WrestleMania, Kross competing at Bloodsport is logical. He has a history with the show anyway. He could then have a potential reset post-WrestleMania. Plus, his bruising style works well in Bloodsport anyway.

#2. Natalya is beginning an indies journey

Natalya is one of the longest-tenured female stars in pro wrestling today. She is also one of the longest-tenured performers of any gender in WWE today. She is a veteran in both the industry itself and World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Queen of Harts signed a new deal with WWE last year, but she hasn't been used much. Instead, Natalya has been announced for a few different independent wrestling appearances.

One of these, of course, is through Bloodsport. Additionally, Natalya will be competing for the National Wrestling Alliance. The veteran clearly won't be booked for WrestleMania when she isn't on television, so it's good that she can stay busy by working with partner promotions.

#1. Pete Dunne will be working outside of WWE

Expand Tweet

Pete Dunne is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. When it comes to in-ring work, few in WWE can pull off what Pete can. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and United Kingdom Champion with future gold surely coming his way.

The Bruiserweight is an interesting one here. Unlike Natalya, he is used fairly regularly on television. With that being said, he still isn't being pushed as a major star. He had a rivalry with Penta and Ludwig Kaiser briefly, but otherwise, he isn't doing too much.

A spot on Bloodsport and his recent appearance for Ireland's OTT is perfect for the New Catch Republic member. It allows him to still receive a spotlight until Tyler Bate returns and a new story can begin. Will they still be friends? Will they team up? Fans might find out following WrestleMania and Bloodsport.

