4 WWE Superstars who have won multiple Elimination Chamber matches

The Elimination Chamber is a brutal and comprehensive test for WWE Superstars. A performer has to have extremely good stamina, agility, power and technical ability to triumph inside the devilish structure.

Shawn Michaels was the first superstar to emerge as the victor in the contest. A little piece of trivia is also that he was the first superstar to win a world title in any kind of cage match in WWE.

Since then, numerous superstars have participated in the match. A total of 28 editions have been contested thus far, with a couple of matches lined up for 2022.

While many entrants have failed to stand tall in the eponymous match over the years, there are some rare superstars who have not only won the match once, but have done so multiple times.

#4 in our list of WWE Superstars who have won multiple Elimination Chamber matches - Edge - 2009 and 2011

#4 in our list of WWE Superstars who have won multiple Elimination Chamber matches - Edge - 2009 and 2011

Edge was one of the biggest superstars during the Ruthless Aggression Era. While the era ended in 2008, The Rated-R Superstar's fame kept rising.

He has won the Elimination Chamber match twice in his career. In 2009, he entered the structure to defend his WWE Championship but lost it to Triple H.

Later that night, he attacked Kofi Kingston and took his spot in the World Heavyweight Championship match, winning the entire contest and the championship.

The next time he won the said match was in 2011 when he entered the structure as World Heavyweight Champion. The Hall of Famer successfully retained the title on the night.

#3. Daniel Bryan has won three matches in the structure - 2012, 2019 and 2021

Daniel Bryan is one of the finest performers in WWE history. He has won the Elimination Chamber match thrice in his career. The first of which came back in 2012 when he retained his title against Cody Rhodes, Santino Marella, The Great Khali, Wade Barrett and The Big Show.

Seven years later, Bryan entered the structure again, this time as the WWE Champion. He yet again succeeded in retaining his gold. The event is largely remembered as the beginning of Kofimania.

In 2021, he competed in the number 1 contender Elimination Chamber match, where he ended up as the winner. However, he failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the title match, which was organized right after the Chamber bout.

#2. John Cena has won three matches - 2006, 2010 and 2011

John Cena is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. Included in his wide array of accomplishments are three Elimination Chamber victories.

In 2006, he successfully retained his WWE Title against Shawn Michaels, Kane, Kurt Angle, Carlito and Chris Masters in the chamber. Four years later, Cena gained another victory in the structure to be crowned the WWE Champion.

He again entered the contest the following year. The Leader of Cenation squared off against CM Punk, Randy Orton, John Morrison, Sheamus and R-Truth for a WWE Championship match at that year's WrestleMania. Cena won the match and challenged The Miz in an unsuccessful attempt.

#1. Triple H is the only superstar to win four Elimination Chamber matches - 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2009

Just as Shawn Michaels is called “Mr. WrestleMania”, it won't be much of a stretch to call Triple H "Mr. Elimination Chamber”. The Game has stood tall in the devilish structure a record four times. Interestingly, his four victories came before any other superstar had even accumulated two.

His first victory in 2003 was a grand one as he succeeded in pinning the invincible Goldberg for the victory. The Cerebral Assassin entered and left the event as the champion that year.

The Hall of Famer then won the vacant World Heavyweight Championship in 2005 in the Elimination Chamber match. Three years later, Triple H gained yet another victory in the chamber, this time for a world title match at WrestleMania.

The last time he triumphed in the Chamber was in 2009. He took the WWE Championship off Edge's shoulder as he was the last man to remain inside the cage.

