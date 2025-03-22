4 WWE teams that may break up by WrestleMania 41

WWE has been on a mission with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon. Triple H has been pulling out all the stops, delivering shocking twists, betrayals, and surprises at every turn. But with three weeks still to go before The Show of Shows, there could be some breakups on the way.

In the past year, a number of factions and teams have hit rough patches. From teams like The Bloodline to The Judgment Day, tensions have been running high. A breakup could add a new chapter to these groups' sagas and make The Grandest Stage of Them All even more exciting in Las Vegas. Let's take a look at four WWE teams that may break up by WrestleMania 41:

#4. The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been experiencing an internal rift for the past few months. Dominik Mysterio has been spotted giving Finn Balor a stern look for his bossy behavior. Additionally, The Prince has often refused Mysterio's proposal to bring in a new member. Well, it does give the latter a credible reason for a betrayal.

Moreover, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are doing their own thing as the Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE. Meanwhile, Carlito has had little to no role in the faction since joining. Plus, with Balor's constant failures, WWE has been teasing that he is losing his respect within the faction. This could lead to him getting kicked out, possibly bringing an end to The Judgment Day.

#3. A-Town Down Under

A-Town Down Under has been a solid duo on the main roster, but they have teased a breakup more times than fans can count. While Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have stuck together, they have not made a big impact. Well, it is safe to say that fans have also been wanting to see a Theory turn face for a long time.

A split could finally make that happen. Right now, the duo is feuding with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW. It would not be a surprise if WWE pulled the trigger on their breakup once that's over. Besides, The Unproven One has already been showing some babyface traits in his off-screen appearances, making a turn even more likely.

#2. The New Bloodline

The Bloodline has gone through multiple renditions in the past year. However, it seems like the cracks are visible in The New Bloodline which is led by Solo Sikoa. Since The Street Champion lost his Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, he has lost the respect of his faction and that is visible in Jacob Fatu's prominent rise on his own.

Where The Samoan Werewolf once shouted, "I LOVE YOU, SOLO," he is now questioning Sikoa's abilities. On top of that, Solo accidentally cost Fatu his United States Title Number One Contenders match against Braun Strowman. It made the 32-year-old angry, making it clear that an implosion is on the horizon.

#1. The Green Regime

Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre have been thriving on SmackDown as an unbreakable trio. However, The Hot Mess has the Women's United States Championship on her shoulder. It very well makes her a prime target on the roster. When the gold is on the line, anything can happen in WWE.

This desire for gold could corrupt Green's Secret Hervice as WrestleMania approaches. Notably, Fyre's sudden entry into The Green Regime has already raised some eyebrows. And there is a good chance she is just waiting for the perfect moment to stab the 33-year-old champ in the back.

It all depends on how Triple H plans things going forward. The upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown will shed light on all the answers.

