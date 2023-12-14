4 WWE title changes that can still take place in 2023 – Seth Rollins' title in jeopardy, Rhea Ripley to lose in major upset?

2023 has been a crazy year for WWE. Vince McMahon, who had retired in 2022, seemingly forced his way back into the promotion, which led to World Wrestling Entertainment merging with the UFC under TKO Group Holdings and now being owned by Endeavor.

If that wasn't big enough, the company has been doing record business. They are seemingly setting new revenue records on a weekly basis, and every premium live event seems to be doing better than the years prior. In many ways, things haven't been hotter for the company since the Attitude Era.

Arguably the most pivotal year in the company's history is almost over, but there are still a few weeks left for some exciting moments to take place. While the company is already booking major title matches for 2024, there are some scheduled for next week and a few others that could happen before 2023 ends.

This article will take a look at four championships that could change hands before 2023 concludes. This includes the top champion of RAW, the coveted tag team gold, and beyond. What championship belts may change hands before the year ends?

Below are four WWE title changes that can still take place in 2023

#4. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance could win gold on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

The WWE Women's Tag Team titles haven't always had the best of luck. Many believe that the belts have been cursed due to superstars being injured while holding the gold, walking out of the company, or various other issues popping up within the division.

The belts seem to be doing better lately, however. Chelsea Green's former partner, Sonya Deville, was injured just as the pair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but she soon found Piper Niven as a new partner. As a unit, the two have successfully held the gold for months now with few issues.

The pair recently defended their coveted belts against Tegan Nox and Natalya. Now, the duo will once again put their titles on the line, this time against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The scrappy duo are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and could shock the world by picking up a massive victory when they battle this Monday.

#3. Rhea Ripley could lose her title to Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile and Natalya

Rhea Ripley is on top of the women's division in WWE, especially on Monday Night RAW. While IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria are both great champions, nobody has been quite as intimidating and as special as The Nightmare. Ripley is truly next-level.

Since winning the Women's World Championship, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has defeated a plethora of opponents in both title bouts and non-title competition. This includes Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Maxxine Dupri, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, and Lyra Valkyria, among others.

Still, her title reign could come to a halt sooner rather than later. She had a stare-down with Ivy Nile during the most recent episode of WWE RAW. If the pair face off during the final live episode of the red brand in 2023, Ivy could pick up a shocking victory and dethrone Mami.

#2. The Creed Brothers hope to win tag team gold

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day has more gold than just the hardware Mami carries around. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are both carrying two championship belts with them everywhere they go. The pair are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Priest and Balor first won the gold from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn earlier this year. They briefly lost the Unified WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, but later regained the belts. They're currently in their second reign with the prized titles.

The champions may be in trouble come Monday Night RAW, however. Finn and Damian will defend their titles against the Creed Brothers. Brutus and Julius Creed have a lot of momentum behind them, and many feel a title change is on the horizon. Could the young stars pick up the biggest win of their careers?

#1. Damian Priest could cash in and win the World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. While he's held numerous world titles throughout his tenure in WWE, this one has felt especially important as he was the first-ever champion for this incarnation of the coveted title.

The Visionary won the belt at Night of Champions 2023. He defeated AJ Styles in the finale of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. The bout was held in Saudi Arabia. Since then, Seth has defended the belt against top WWE stars such as Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor.

While Seth has a title defense scheduled for the Day 1 edition of RAW in 2024, he could possibly lose the title before then. Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the belt before 2023 comes to a close. This could happen on RAW or even at a live event to shock fans worldwide.

