4 WWE titles that could change hands during the Clash in Paris weekend

We are just a few days away from WWE Clash in Paris 2025. This international premium live event is set to witness major title bouts and rivalry matches. Additionally, the company has announced some major showdowns for the weekend of Clash in Paris, which may result in title changes.In this article, we will be looking at four WWE titles that could change hands during this international PLE weekend.#4. World Heavyweight ChampionshipSeth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-way match. In a multi-man match like this, the champion is always at a disadvantage, as for a title change, he doesn't need to get pinned.Considering this, there are surely chances that the world title may change hands at Clash in Paris 2025 if Seth Rollins potentially suffers a loss. If the title switch takes place, then the Best in the World could be the most favorable name to emerge as the new champion.#3. United States ChampionshipWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKSet for SmackDown in Lyon, France next week: • Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the United States Championship • Street Profits vs. Melo Don’t Miz in a #1 Contenders Match • Alexa Bliss &amp;amp;amp; Charlotte Flair (c) vs. The Secret Hervice for the WWE Women’s Tag Team ChampionshipWith each day, the rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn grows on SmackDown. The MFT leader is the current United States Champion, and the company has already announced a match between Sami and Solo for the upcoming SmackDown France show.With the former Honorary Uce having all the momentum, he holds a strong chance to emerge as the winner. A title change would also allow WWE to escalate the feud to new heights and to bring a change in the mid-card title division of Friday Night SmackDown.#2. Women's Tag Team ChampionshipScorched Bliss @ScorchedBlissLINK🚨 BREAKING: ALEXA BLISS &amp;amp;amp; CHARLOTTE FLAIR WILL DEFEND THEIR TAG TEAM TITLES AGAINST THE SECRET HERVICE NEXT WEEK ON #SMACKDOWN IN FRANCE!Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair continue to reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo is also receiving a good response from the live crowd, which has even led to fans who otherwise despise Flair cheering for her.Meanwhile, if WWE has any plans to plant seeds for their breakup, they might suffer a loss. Alexa and Charlotte are set to put their titles on the line against The Service Hervice in the forthcoming episode of the blue brand.A miscommunication between the Queen and the Goddess could be the reason behind the title change.#1. AJ Styles might finally dethrone Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE Intercontinental ChampionshipAJ Styles is finally set to lock horns against Dominik Mysterio in a match on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025. This edition of WWE RAW will be part of the Clash in Paris weekend, and the Phenomenal One may finally emerge as the winner and dethrone Dom Dom as the IC Champion.Even some fans spotted that Finn Balor was smiling when Adam Pearce made this rematch official, which hints that the former Universal Champion may play a notable role in this potential title switch.