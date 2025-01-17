4 WWE titles that may change hands before Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is one of the most anticipated premium live events for the year for many reasons. Its 30-person Rumble matches usually include surprise appearances, implications for WrestleMania, and singles matches included for the card. It's safe to say that anything can happen at the PLE, but the company can shock fans by making these changes en route to the event instead.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be held on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As of this writing, the titular Rumble matches are already advertised along with a ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Although the PLE is something fans anticipate, it's also known that anything can happen en route to the show.

For this list, we will look at four WWE titles that may change hands before Royal Rumble 2025.

#4. The World Heavyweight Championship will be defended before WWE Royal Rumble

Gunther became the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2024 by defeating Damian Priest. Although he had some help from Finn Balor to do so, he has proven in the past few months that he is still the rightful champion by defeating the likes of Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Damian, and more. However, he has a few tough rumored opponents.

It's been rumored that The Ring General's next opponents could include CM Punk and John Cena. However, his next confirmed opponent is Jey Uso at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The Yeet Master has proven in the past that despite the doubters, he can rise to the occasion.

#3. The Intercontinental Championship will be defended at Saturday Night's Main Event

The Intercontinental Championship has changed hands several times since Gunther lost the title to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. The latter dropped it to Bron Breakker, who lost it to Jey Uso. However, he gained it back in a month. Breakker could have a short second reign if the pattern is to continue.

It was recently announced that Bron vs. Sheamus will happen at SNME before Royal Rumble. Although Breakker has previously defeated The Celtic Warrior, the experience might be enough for the challenger to determine which areas he should target.

#2. Tiffany Stratton has a lot to prove as the WWE Women's Champion

Tiffany Stratton started the new year by defeating Nia Jax to become the new Women's Champion on SmackDown. However, it looks like turning her only friend into an enemy can have its risk in the long run.

Tiffany will have her first title defense tonight against Bayley, but it won't be just The Role Model she will have to worry about. There's also Nia Jax and her new friend on the brand, Candice LeRae. Also, as a champion, Stratton already has a large target on her back, which could lead to a shocking title change before Royal Rumble.

#1. DIY created many enemies as the WWE Tag Team Champions

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa had to turn heel just to get the Tag Team Championship from Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. However, like Tiffany, creating more enemies than friends has already given them a problem.

Aside from The Motor City Machine Guns, DIY also has Pretty Deadly, Los Garza, and even A-Town Down Under to watch out for. Tonight, MCMG will battle Los Garza to determine the new number-one contender, which means the title match can happen anytime soon.

