4 WWE Women's Money in the Bank facts you probably didn't know

The WWE Women's Money in the Bank match was only introduced in the Stamford-based promotion in 2017, although the concept has been ongoing since 2005. Despite this, the women's division has already achieved several historic moments.

For this list, we will explore four exciting facts about the WWE Women's Money in the Bank since its introduction in 2017.

#4. Carmella is the only woman so far to win consecutive Women's Money in the Bank

Carmella is possibly the only female superstar who has made multiple historic moments in the Women's MITB match. She was one of the first participants, the inaugural winner, and the only woman who won it twice.

The inaugural Women's Money in the Bank match earned some criticism. At the time, the former superstar, James Ellsworth, was affiliated with Carmella. To aid his partner, he was the one who climbed up the ladder and won the briefcase for the Princess of Staten Island.

As a result of the controversial finish, former SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan decided to strip the superstar of the contract and have a rematch. Even with Ellsworth banned from ringside, he managed to aid Carmella during the match. Still, the current star retrieved the case the second time around. She eventually cashed it in on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#3. Out of 5 cash-ins, 3 have taken place on the same day of the event

Six female superstars have been crowned the WWE Women's Money in the Bank winners. The first was Carmella, followed by Alexa Bliss in 2018, Bayley in 2019, Asuka in 2020, Nikki A.S.H. in 2021, and Liv Morgan in 2022. However, only five have cashed in. After MITB 2020, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and awarded the RAW Women's Championship to The Empress of Tomorrow.

2018 winner Alexa Bliss was the first female WWE star to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the same day. During Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax's RAW Women's Championship match, the 31-year-old interrupted the match to cash in her contract.

Bayley followed the following year. During Becky Lynch's impromptu match against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Bayley briefly aided the Irishman and eventually cashed in the contract.

The next time fans saw the Women's Money in the Bank cash in on the same day was Liv Morgan in 2022. After Ronda Rousey's match against Natalya, she cashed in her contract to win the SmackDown Women's title.

#2. Charlotte Flair has been cashed-in on the most

Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful female wrestlers of today. The Queen is near to tying her father, Ric Flair's, record of 16 World Championship wins. However, she is not the luckiest regarding the Women's WWE Money in the Bank.

In April 2018, Carmella cashed her contract on Charlotte after Billie Kay and Peyton Royce attacked The Queen. The following year, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered the same fate at the hands of Bayley. In 2021, Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her contract to become the RAW Women's Champion at the expense of The Queen.

#1. Natalya has the most appearance in the Women's WWE Money in the Bank match

Nattie @NatbyNature 🪜 twitter.com/itsmejugal_/st… Jugsss ✨ @itsmejugal_

- 2017

- 2017 (SmackDown)

- 2018

- 2019

- 2021

so proud of you Nattie!!! HISTORY MAKER 🏼 🏼 Natalya is the only woman in wwe history to compete in 5 women's mitb ladder matches.- 2017- 2017 (SmackDown)- 2018- 2019- 2021 @NatbyNature so proud of you Nattie!!! HISTORY MAKER Natalya is the only woman in wwe history to compete in 5 women's mitb ladder matches. - 2017 - 2017 (SmackDown) - 2018- 2019- 2021 @NatbyNature so proud of you Nattie!!! HISTORY MAKER 💪🏼🙏🏼❤ https://t.co/CTmH2kXRLw A new world record A new world record 💕🪜 twitter.com/itsmejugal_/st…

Natalya is one of the veterans in the female division of the Stamford-based promotion. She has feuded with several stars and has held the Women's Championship. She also entered the WWE Women's Money in the Bank five times but was unsuccessful in every attempt.

The Queen of Harts was present in the inaugural match and the rematch on SmackDown. She also participated in the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. However, she will not take place in this year's event.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes