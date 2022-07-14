4 WWE women who could turn heel to face Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair became the WWE RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 38. Belair defeated Becky Lynch at the event and it was one of the best bouts during the entirety of the two-night WrestleMania weekend.

Since winning the title, Bianca has turned back challengers including Sonya Deville and Carmella. She even defeated Asuka and Lynch in a triple threat match to retain her gold. The EST of WWE has had an impressive reign as champion.

Still, no champion can afford to rest on their laurels. More challengers will inevitably come for the RAW Women's Championship. These potential challengers include heels, but there may also be babyfaces ready to turn on her and strike when the opportunity arises.

Which lovable babyfaces may turn their backs on Bianca Belair? There's certainly plenty across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT who may do it. The championship is often valued more than friendships in professional wrestling. Which star might stab Bianca in the back? Who could turn into a villain?

Below are 4 WWE women who could possibly turn heel to face Bianca Belair.

#4. Alexa Bliss might need a shakeup in WWE

Former SmackDown Women's champion, Alexa Bliss

Former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss returned to action earlier this year. RAW color commentator Corey Graves believes that Bliss is missing something. She's no longer The Goddess but she's no longer the spooky Fiendess either. Instead, she's just kind of there.

With the character changes, Bliss might have had her confidence knocked out. Maybe she's just better off as a villain. A heel turn for Alexa may very well get her back on a roll and get momentum swinging in her favor.

Alexa has a lot of big match experience. Still, she and Bianca have had very little interaction. They've only been involved in three televised matches together and two of the bouts were Royal Rumble matches.

The other time they shared a ring together was in the Elimination Chamber 2021. The two talented women were the final two in the Chamber before Bianca hit Alexa with the K.O.D. and picked up the win. There's a high likelihood that Bliss remembers that bout. It could very well be part of the reason for a future villainous turn.

#3. Dana Brooke could want a champion vs. champion bout

Dana Brooke

When it comes to winning championships, Dana Brooke hasn't had a lot of success. Prior to her time in the WWE 24/7 Championship division, Brooke never captured a single title during her time in NXT or on the main roster.

While she has found her footing a bit with the WWE 24/7 Championship, the belt is still primarily a low-card title used for comedic purposs. If Dana wants to be a threat to Bianca, she'll need to change her attitude and style and be a powerhouse heel to get the job done.

Till date, Bianca Belair and Dana Brooke have never had a singles match together. In fact, they've only ever been on opposite sides in battle royals and during the 15-woman Survivor Series tag team bout in 2019. While a feud between the two may not be earth-shattering, it could be potentially entertaining. The lovable 24/7 title holding, Dana needs to get serious and turn heel.

#2. Asuka could get serious

Asuka and Bianca Belair don't have much history together. Prior to Asuka's return to action from injury earlier this year, the pair of stars only met each other briefly in multi-woman matches.

Since The Empress of Tomorrow made her return to WWE RAW from injury after WrestleMania 38, she's primarily been focused on Becky Lynch. She's had a few bouts with Bianca and hasn't been incredibly successful, but she's mostly been paired up with Big Time Becks. Unfortunately, Becky Lynch also defeated Asuka.

With Asuka unable to finish off Becky and Bianca, it may be time for her to get serious. While she's incredibly entertaining with an infectious charisma, something isn't working. If Asuka chooses to channel the mean streak that she had in NXT, she may be able to rise and become RAW Women's Champion once again.

Unfortunately for Bianca, if Asuka does this, it may spell the end of her title reign. A heel turn for Asuka, where the Empress of Tomorrow becomes more serious and focused, is bad news for whoever opposes her.

#1. NXT's Io Shirai could join the main roster as a heel

An incredibly interesting choice to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship could be NXT's beloved superstar, Io Shirai. Her impressive skills always make fans fall back in love with her no matter what villainous deeds she's done. lo has been a heel in the past and it would be interesting to see if she turns heel on the main roster.

Bianca and Io both share routes in NXT. The two often teamed up in tag team matches. They were on the same side at WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2019 and they both represented Team NXT at WWE Survivor Series that same year.

Interestingly, the two haven't had much time against one another and have only had one televised singles match together. The bout took place in February 2019 and only lasted for five minutes before it ended in a no-contest. These two incredible athletes need a major singles match against one another. A heel turn for Io may be the perfect catalyst for a championship feud between the two stars.

Bianca Belair is now over three months into her reign as WWE RAW Women's Champion, but there are still many potential challengers she could defend her championship against. It remains to be seen whether any of these lovable personalities will turn heel in an attempt to take her spot.

Speaking of potential heel turns, click here for superstars who may turn on Liv Morgan to obtain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far