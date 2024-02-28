4 WWE WrestleMania 40 matches that may now happen at WrestleMania 41

WWE's Road to WrestleMania XL is in full swing. After kicking off at the Royal Rumble and running through the Elimination Chamber, the path is beginning to clear up. We now have some sort of idea of what the destination will look like, and hype for the event is beginning to kick into high gear.

The end of The Road to WrestleMania XL may turn out to be a blockbuster, but one thing is for certain: it will be different from what the creative team initially intended. Due to a combination of legal troubles, unfortunate injuries, and fan dissent, a few of the matches reportedly planned for the Philadelphia show are off the table. Some may never happen, while others will have to wait for another occasion, most likely WrestleMania 41.

Here are four reported WrestleMania 40 matches that could now take place at WrestleMania 41:

#4. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair could finally take place at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair was one of the first reportedly planned WWE WrestleMania XL dream matches to fall through. The Queen suffered an ACL injury while facing Asuka on SmackDown in December and was ruled out for about nine months. This left Belair searching for a new opponent for The Showcase of the Immortals.

The likes of Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Jade Cargill could step up to the plate, but upon Flair's return, her dream feud with Belair could finally go ahead as planned. With or without a title, the Queen facing the EST is a 'Mania-worthy match, and WrestleMania 41 could be the stage where it finally happens.

#3: Brock Lesnar's nixed showdown with Gunther is a long shot for WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther has long been a dream match for many in the WWE Universe. Even The Ring General himself has cited The Beast as his dream opponent for what can only be described as a WrestleMania-worthy showdown. If multiple reports are to be believed, the creative team agreed and was set to book the bout for The Show of Shows in Philadelphia.

Due to circumstances out of the control of Triple H and Co., The Beast Incarnate will not be at Lincoln Financial Field and could be absent from the product for a long time. However, if his fortunes change in the 12 months between the 40th and 41st Showcase of the Immortals, the two dominant brawlers could finally clash at the latter.

#2: Seth Rollins and CM Punk could finally settle their differences at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk was arguably the hottest feud in all of WWE before The Voice of the Voiceless suffered a triceps injury at Royal Rumble 2024. This ruled Punk out of action for an extended period, meaning that he would miss the chance to headline The Show of Shows for the first time in his career.

In the meantime, the Visionary has dealt with an injury of his own and is headed towards a match with fellow Punk nemesis Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior is the favorite to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion and will most likely be The Second City Saint's first opponent back from injury.

However, it's almost certain that Punk and Rollins will find their way back to each other sooner or later. This will most likely be on the Grandest Stage Of Them All as initially planned, just one year later.

#1: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns looks likely to happen at WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest dream matches currently possible in WWE. The Great One himself has described the match as potentially the biggest main event in the iconic event's history, and many would echo this sentiment.

The company took the first steps towards building the feud, but overwhelming fan support for Cody Rhodes's "Finishing His Story" forced plans to change. The American Nightmare will now face The Tribal Chief in Philadelphia, with The Brahma Bull woven into their story. Any match between the two Samoan megastars will now have to wait for a later date.

It could be Summerslam or Crown Jewel 2024, but what bigger stage for such a monumental clash than WrestleMania 41?

Share your views on the article in the comments section below.